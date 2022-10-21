Big Man: Belfast’s Paul McVeigh on his one-man play – ‘The younger guy witnesses the suicide epidemic; the older one the Aids generation’

The Belfast writer talks about his new one-man show that will launch as part of this year’s Belfast International Arts Festival

He’s currently working on a 10-part series of short stories for BBC Radio 4 and preparing for the opening night of his one-man play, Big Man, which features as part of this year’s Belfast International Arts Festival.

“I started off in theatre and moved into comedy writing, working with one stand-up rather than a group of people, and then on to eventually writing on my own and writing short stories and a novel,” he explains over the phone.

“It seemed like a very organic process, where I was gradually jettisoning everybody and being this sort of loner,” he says, laughing.

“The play has come as a wee bit of a surprise. I wondered why I was writing for theatre again, when I’ve just got into radio and print, because theatre is a collaborative thing.

“I’ve had to have conversations with the director and set designer, also the Lyric, the artistic producers there and the actor.

“It’s interesting for me as well, because one of the things is that when you’re writing a book, you’re not in the same room with the people as they’re reading it. In a play, I’m going to be sitting looking at people… This is the thing that keeps me awake at night.

“People are going to be laughing or not laughing at the right bits. Of course, I’m going to be really interested to see what their reaction is to the character in the story, and the laughs and the sad bits, but that’s what makes me nervous. I’m going to be an audience to the audience.”

Big Man contains his wit and love of humour but is there much of the author himself?

“It’s quite hard to tell in some ways… writers aren’t always the best judges of that. The way I write is what I’d call emotionally true,” says Paul.

“With my novel, [The Good Son, which came out in 2015], I grew up in that setting. I knew what it was like, I knew what it felt like to be free, and I knew what it felt like to be growing up being different.

“But those things did not happen to me — or anything that did happen to me didn’t happen in that order. I’m putting together things that have happened to other people, so by the time you’ve finished with the character, it’s an amalgamation of you and stories you’ve heard and things you’ve just come up with because it works brilliantly with the story idea. By the end of it, it’s unrecognisable to even you.”

Big Man touches on the idea of love at first sight within the barrier of age and conflicting gay experience.

“It’s about two guys who meet through online dating who are from Ardoyne. One has recently returned from London and he’s met someone. For the first time he’s dating someone younger. He experiences love at first sight, saying, ‘I’m at first sight at 50.’

“He thought it was more poetic license that happens in romantic comedies, but he didn’t think it was real and didn’t think it would happen.

“He talks about their relationship and why it becomes such a big, important love for the two of them when it may look like it’s superficial and based on looks.

“Actually, it’s a very, very deep love, because they have this joint working-class experience. One may have moved away but they’ve got this shorthand of being from Ardoyne and growing up working class.”

Both men have also experienced loss: “The younger guy through the suicide epidemic that affects working-class areas of Belfast; the older one, who was part of the Aids generation, and grew up during the Troubles and experienced loss through that and just naturally through the loss of his parents,” explains Paul, who edited The 32: An Anthology Of Irish Working-Class Voices in 2021.

(From left) Big Man director Patrick J O’Reilly, actor Tony Flynn and writer Paul McVeigh (Photo: Johnny Frazer)

“They both are loners and feel they’re basically grieving. Their love is really deep and helps to heal both of them.”

Shirley Valentine by Willy Russell and Samuel Beckett’s Krapp’s Last Tapes are just two examples of the power of the one-person play. Being the only person on stage, delivering a playwright’s words, can be a powerful and empowering piece of theatre.

“Tony Flynn, the actor, he’s absolutely incredible,” says Paul.

“He and I have a really interesting parallel life.

“I arrived back from London about five or six years ago, around the same time Tony arrived back from Dublin. He’d been there for about 25, 30 years.

“He was from working-class west Belfast, I was from working-class Ardoyne. I met a mutual friend in a pub in Dublin and he said, ‘You must get in touch with this guy. He’s just moved back to Belfast, like you, and he’s a bit of a fish out of water.’

“It’s very hard to make new friends: you’re not going out to discos, you’re not carrying on, you’re not running around to house parties making best friends every night.

“We met each other and had so much in common: both gay men, both had lived away, both worked in the arts, both came back and felt a bit isolated. So we became best friends.

“When the pandemic came along, we were in each other’s bubble, if you like. I actually wrote the play for him.”

Paul would write Monday to Friday before Tony would pop around on a Friday evening and read the developing script before changes were made — “Sometimes he was the only person I’d see in the week,” says the author.

“It was a lovely thing to come out of such a terrible thing.

“Both of us really struggled as people living alone. I had conversations with my friends during the pandemic and they’d say, ‘You don’t know how lucky you’ve got it, I’m living with someone and I want to kill them.’

“But I’d rather have that problem than sort of rattling around my house. I didn’t even own a television until the pandemic, but I needed to hear people’s voices.”

He pauses.

“Why did I write a play? It must have something to do with the pandemic; it must have something to do with spending time with Tony.

“I think he’s an incredible actor. In some ways, I could still write. He couldn’t act, he couldn’t get on stage, so his career was gone. I really felt that for him. I guess I was telling the story.”

Conversation moves to online dating, something Paul describes as “shocking”.

“I had one of most horrible things said to me that anyone has ever said to me in my life and it still haunts me to this day. Not because of what it was, because of the cruelty of it.

“This guy got in touch and asked if I wanted to meet, very clearly wanting to meet for something more than a drink. I said, ‘No, thank you — my profile says I’m just looking for dating.’

“This person wrote back saying, ‘I want to give you a piece of advice: very soon, no one’s going to want you, so, if I were you, I would take anything I could get.’”

Calling the message “disgusting”, Paul explains that that openness and vulnerability required to attempt online dating “can go really deep”.

“When you’re living alone, and you’re feeling a wee bit fragile, and when you’re just looking for a wee bit of solace or comfort and maybe human intimacy.”

Though there’s much hope to be found within the play, Big Man discusses the everyday cruelties of online interaction.

“At one point in the play it’s said, ‘One too many bricks was taken from my foundation and the house of me collapsed,’” says Paul.

“You don’t know who you are saying those things to and you don’t know where they’re at emotionally. You might think you’ve gotten one up on something because they’ve rejected you or something. But, actually, you can say something that could really damage somebody.

“It’s a generational thing. The younger guy is used to it — it’s water off a duck’s back, they all treat each other like that. But for the older guy, he’s not used to that and it has much more of an impact because he’s never been spoken to like that before. They’ve never had anyone be that cruel.”

Though the themes sound weighty, Big Man is full of the humour that we’ve come to expect from Paul’s writing and will definitely leave an impression on audiences for all the right reasons.

Big Man runs at the Lyric Theatre from October 27 to November 13 as part of the Belfast International Arts Festival. Tickets £12-20. For more information or to book, see lyrictheatre.co.uk. For more information on the festival, see belfastinternationalartsfestival.com