Memorable moments: A look back through the decades as Belfast International Arts Festival celebrates milestone 60th year

Established in 1962, the city’s longest-running international arts festival, reimagined and reborn as Belfast International Arts Festival (BIAF) in 2015, celebrates its milestone 60th year in 2022.

For six decades the festival has ensured that the residents of Belfast and beyond, alongside international visitors, have access to the best of world-class artists and events from home and abroad.

In April, as the festival launched a season of events to mark the occasion, thousands came together in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter for Cristal Palace, the festival’s ‘gift to the city’ in its 60th year. The sell-out spectacle saw Titanic Paddocks transform into an open-air, night-time ballroom complete with an airborne orchestra atop a crane-hoisted chandelier, aerial acrobats and sharp-witted characters.

Ahead of the festival’s return this autumn, we look back on some of its highlights over a momentous 60 years and its position at the forefront of arts and culture in Northern Ireland.

In the 1960s, the festival branched out and created work, being the first to publish Seamus Heaney, Michael Longley, Derek Mahon and Stewart Parker, and in 1967 Jimi Hendrix played the Whitla Hall as part of the festival. The guitar legend was at the height of his fame and celebrated his 25th birthday in Belfast.

Very early in his career, Rowan Atkinson, a relatively unknown comedian at the time, appeared at the festival in 1979.

Just a couple of years later, in 1981, Michael Palin would come to the city as part of the festival for his first-ever one-man show.

In 1990, on the night of then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s resignation, Billy Bragg took to the stage of the Ulster Hall, holding aloft a copy of that evening’s Belfast Telegraph carrying the news.

Jumping forward to 2008, legendary composer Ennio Morricone, universally considered one of the world’s greatest film composers, opened the festival, creating a lasting impression on all who attended the special event.

The following year, as they celebrated their 70th birthdays, literary greats Seamus Heaney and Michael Longley performed with the Ulster Orchestra at the Waterfront Hall.

And who can forget Wish, the large-scale land art portrait spanning an 11-acre site opposite Titanic Belfast, designed and commissioned in 2013 by Cuban-American artist Jorge Rodriguez-Gerada, at the time the festival’s first artist in residence?

With its artist-in-residence programme firmly established, in 2014 Claire Cunningham became the first disabled artist to hold the post at the festival. It was in this same year that Berlin’s Schaubuhne Theatre presented its controversial production of An Enemy Of The People at the Grand Opera House.

One year later, in 2015, the festival moved out of Queen’s University Belfast and reconstituted itself as an independent organisation under a new brand, Belfast International Arts Festival. This reinvention signalled a new direction for Belfast Festival, reflecting the values of global connections, community connectivity, access and participation and the importance of contemporary arts practice.

Closing the 2016 festival with a bang, glittering superstar Taylor Mac performed a ten-decade spectacular at The Mac.

2016: Taylor Mac at The Mac (Credit: Ian Douglass)

Taylor covered music from 1916, the year of Battles of the Somme and the Easter Rising, through to 2016. Alongside this, the legacy of 1916 was explored with a series of events including The Fever: Roger Casement In The Dark Places at the Grand Opera House.

2016: The Fever: Roger Casement In The Dark Places (Credit: Matthew Thompson)

Following a joint proposal by National Museums NI and Belfast International Arts Festival, Poppies: Weeping Window, by artist Paul Cummins and designer Tom Piper, was presented outside the Ulster Museum as part of 14-18 NOW’s UK tour in 2017.

2017: Poppies: Weeping Window at the Ulster Museum

That same year, Oona Doherty, a previous festival artist in residence was co-commissioned to create Hard To Be Soft: A Belfast Trilogy, which toured extensively overseas, including performances for the Edinburgh International Festival in 2019.

Ireland’s first Poetry Jukebox was also launched this year, with artists-in-residence Maria McManus and Deirdre Cartmill bringing poetry to the streets of Belfast through the new initiative.

Located outside the Crescent Arts Centre, it remains a permanent and accessible asset to those who want to hear poetry in a unique way.

In 2018, the festival welcomed Italian actress and screen siren Isabella Rossellini to the Grand Opera House with her one-woman (and one-dog) show Link Link.

2018: Isabella Rossellini's Link Link at the Grand Opera House (Credit: Brigitte Lacombe)

Meanwhile, artist-in-residence Suzanne Lacy’s Across And In–Between, created in collaboration with communities in Ireland from both sides of the border, almost 100 years since the partition of Ireland, explored the profound impact the border has on the lives of people living there during a time of intense international focus around Brexit.

2018: Crowds watch Across And In-Between on the walls of the Ulster Museum

One of the most powerful and moving performances of 2018 would come from British black actress and activist Josette Bushell-Mingo with her gritty but ultimately redemptive and uplifting stage musical Nina — A Story About Me And Nina Simone, which played at The Mac. The play looked back at Nina’s political acts as part of the civil rights movement in 1960s America as well as the struggles in her personal life, with Josette finding a parallel with the persisting inequality in today’s society and questioning how far we’ve really come.

The following year, in 2019, French arts collective (LA)HORDE brought its sensational dance production To Da Bone to the Grand Opera House as part of the festival.

2019: Median by Hiroaki Umeda in The Mac

Despite the challenges of the Covid pandemic, in 2020 the festival produced an entire programme online and free to audiences at home and abroad. It featured online interactive theatrical productions such as Doing It by Pedro Penim, Macbeth by Big Telly Productions and The University Of Wonder & Imagination by Cahoots NI; a choral interpretation of the Belfast Agreement; world premieres of Call Nina! and Septet (For Four) by The Belfast Ensemble; and an extensive Talks & Ideas programme, featuring writers Jenny Offill, Sebastian Barry, Stuart Maconie, Elaine Feeney, Daisy Johnson and more.

Belfast International Arts Festival recently revealed its autumn programme. The festival returns from October 5 to November 6, opening with the witty and moving Dinner With Groucho, a new play by leading Irish writer Frank McGuinness which promises blistering wit, brilliant buffoonery and reflections on the ephemeral nature of life.

At The Mac, Another Lover’s Discourse by Riham Isaac, commissioned exclusively for the festival, is a solo theatre show that encourages a more open conversation about how we understand romantic relationships.

BIAF has also announced concerts taking place at the Grand Opera House, including singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Paul Carrack — a former member of legendary acts such as Squeeze and Mike + The Mechanics — and maestro of traditional Irish music Martin Hayes & The Common Ground Ensemble.

