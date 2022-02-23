Show respect for stage performers, says comic John Linehan, after Lyric Theatre show halted due to audience behaviour

One of Northern Ireland’s best-known entertainers has said that stage performers should be allowed to do their jobs without disturbance, disruption or abuse.

John Linehan, aka May McFettridge, said performers and the public were entitled to enjoy an event in safety and comfort, without being subjected to unruly behaviour or drunken heckling.

The Belfast man was speaking after a sold-out production at the Lyric Theatre on Saturday night was abandoned at the interval after cast and front-of-house staff complained about the behaviour of some members of the audience.

Northern Ireland Opera’s performance of Stephen Sondheim’s musical Into the Woods was brought to a halt, with the decision to bring the curtain down early after the first act taken by the company’s artistic director, Cameron Menzies.

It is understood the evening show was largely a corporate-sponsored event and staff claimed they had been verbally abused by audience members, who were drinking in the auditorium. There were also reports of theatre-goers repeatedly talking during the first half of the critically-acclaimed show and moving about the auditorium.

Linehan, who provided a recorded voice for one of the characters, wasn’t at the Lyric when the show was stopped. However, in 2018, when he was starring in panto at the Grand Opera House, a glass was hurled at him from a private box above the side of the stage.

John Linehan as May McFettridge in Jack and the Beanstalk in 2018

He was starring in Jack and the Beanstalk and was in a special effects helicopter that ‘flew’ into the auditorium above families in the stalls when the glass was thrown. It shattered on impact, but Linehan wasn’t hurt. Two men were arrested after the incident and glasses were no longer permitted in the auditorium, later being replaced by plastic glasses.

Linehan, who has played May McFettridge for over 30 years, said event-goers should have respect for staff, performers and other members of the audience and that everyone should be allowed to sit back and relax without being subjected to bad behaviour.

“I can’t comment on Saturday night’s incident as I wasn’t at the Lyric when it happened, but there have been times when I’ve had to stop what I’m doing on stage and say to people in the front row ‘any chance?’ before continuing,” he said.

“That time the glass was thrown at me was potentially dangerous. I heard something hit the helicopter but didn’t know what had happened until afterwards.

“The glass broke and there were children and orchestra members sitting under the helicopter. Thankfully, nobody was hurt. The show did go on, but the curtain was about five minutes late coming up after the interval.

“Actors shouldn’t be subjected to drunken abuse or people talking loudly and that applies to things like the cinemas, football matches, even church. If you go, you should be able to sit back, relax and enjoy whatever it is you’re at, without other people spoiling it for you.”

Linehan said that if members of the public wanted a rowdy, alcohol-fuelled night, they should avoid the theatre.

He added: “It’s really not the place to go if you want to carry on drinking. If that’s the type of night you want, go somewhere else. A theatre is not a nightclub and it’s not fair on staff or cast.”

Belfast actress Caroline Curran, who has starred in Leesa Harker’s Maggie May series of plays, recalled one show in Ballymena when she had been forced to ask someone in the front row to stop talking.

“Every time I opened my mouth, this audience member kept talking to the person beside her,” said Curran.

“The staff had to tell her to keep it down, but she just continued to talk. Finally, I stopped and said, ‘whenever you’re ready, love’ to a big cheer from the audience.

“But 90% of the time, the other audience members or the staff do the work for you. Front-of-house staff in every theatre deserve a medal for the jobs they do.”