Belfast: Sir Kenneth Branagh ‘overwhelmed’ with Oscar tally after film gets seven nods

Sir Kenneth Branagh has said he is “overwhelmed” with the tally of Oscar nominations for his film, Belfast, and that his parents and grandparents would have been so proud.

Speaking after the semi-autobiographical movie picked up seven nods on Tuesday, Sir Kenneth said he was thinking of his loved ones, how proud they were to be Irish and how much the city had meant to them.

“It’s a long way from the streets of Belfast to the Academy Awards,” he said.

“Today, I think of my mother, father, and my grandparents, how proud they were to be Irish, and how much this city meant to them. They would have been overwhelmed by this incredible honour - as am I.”

The film, which is set in Sir Kenneth’s native north Belfast in 1969/1970, tells the story of a little boy’s childhood during the tumultuous early years of the Troubles.

He added: “Given a story as personal as this one, it’s a hell of a day for my family and the family of our film. I thank Academy voters for their incredible and generous recognition.

“We are honoured to be among the other extraordinary nominees in a remarkable year for films, and I salute the superb cast and crew of Belfast for their exceptional talent, comradeship and kindness.”

Branagh, whose Oscar haul for the film includes best picture, best director, best original screenplay, best original song, best sound, best supporting actor for Ciaran Hinds and best supporting actress for Judi Dench, has already claimed five Oscar nominations during his career.

Belfast also received seven nominations at the 79th Golden Globes where it won best screenplay, and six nominations at the Baftas.

The announcement on the Oscars was streamed live from the US shortly after 1pm in the UK by Girlfriend actress Tracee Ellis Ross and Will and Grace star Leslie Jordan on the Academy Awards YouTube channel and Twitter.

The 94th Oscars will take place on March 27, having been delayed from the original date of February 27.

Meanwhile, the Queen’s Film Theatre announced on Tuesday that Belfast has been its biggest ever hit since it opened its doors in 1968.

Over 9,000 have booked in to see the coming of age comedy-drama in what Sir Kenneth descsribes as his “favourite cinema”.