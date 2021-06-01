Belfast streets are transformed for Channel 5 crime drama Dalgliesh

Filming: Workers on the set of crime drama Dalgliesh on Belfast’s Union Street yesterday

The streets around the old Belfast Telegraph building were transformed into a television set on Tuesday for the filming of Channel 5’s new detective drama Dalgliesh.

Union Street and Donegall Street became locations in London, as a setting for the TV adaptation of PD James’ best-selling Inspector Dalgliesh Mysteries.

The series, from the production company behind hit dramas Des and The Missing, stars Bertie Carvel, of Doctor Foster fame. Three of James’ novels are being adapted.

Starting in the mid 1970 s, the crime series is told from the perspective of the enigmatic detective and follows Dalgliesh’s career to present day as he solves unusual murders.

The episode being filmed this week is set in London in 1971, judging by concert flyers and an Evening Standard billboard which read: “Why did maniac go free to kill?”

Part of the street was converted into a market, with fruit and vegetables stalls.

It’s not the first time the area has featured in crime dramas. Union and Donegall Streets also appeared in Line of Duty, in a high-speed car chase scene.