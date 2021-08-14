Bette Davis: the Hollywood legend who loved to pick a fight

The spectacularly talented and charismatic actress used all her sass and vigour to keep the reels turning on her career long after many of her contemporaries had been cast on the scrapheap

It’s nice to see the 1942 film Now, Voyager being shown in cinemas again, and a digital release on the streaming site Mubi. Appearing in the same year as Casablanca, The Pride of the Yankees, Mrs Miniver and Yankee Doodle Dandy, Now, Voyager was largely snubbed at the 15th Academy Awards, and has been somewhat neglected since. But it’s a fascinating film, a melodrama with hidden depths, and features one of Bette Davis’s finest performances.

She is Charlotte Vale, a mousy young Boston woman who is bullied and dominated by her aristocratic mother. Criticised into a corner, Charlotte wearily submits to a stay at a psychiatrist’s sanatorium. Once away from her mother’s influence, however, she blossoms, and it is a poised and glamorous Charlotte who boards ship for a restorative cruise. There she meets Jerry (Paul Henreid), a charming, kindly man oppressed by his shrewish wife.

After getting stranded together on a mountaintop, they fall in love, but Charlotte resolves that their passion should not be consummated, and instead finds a way of staying close to Jerry by taking his troubled daughter under her wing.

That might all sound very chaste and prudish, but Irving Rapper’s drama is charged with lush emotion, driven on by Max Steiner’s almost overwhelming soundtrack and Davis’s subtle and many-layered performance: observing her character’s mental and physical transformation is like watching a flower bloom.

Davis was a spectacularly talented and charismatic screen actress. Though she is best known now for the sharp and caustic roles she tended to be assigned later in life, she had real range, great comic timing and the power to move audiences. She became a star despite numerous setbacks, and was considered one of the great Hollywood beauties in the 1930s.

But as she got older, she was cruelly sidelined, consigned to Hollywood’s scrapheap, so much so that she famously published an ad in Variety in 1962 looking for work. While Meryl Streep, a similarly gifted actress, has been able to work at a high level right through her middle age, Davis was expected to wander obediently into the sunset once she hit 40: she refused of course, and fought back with all the sass and vigour one would expect from a woman who once went to war with her own studio and enjoyed public feuds with several of her rivals. Always immensely quotable, Davis in later life gave a robust assessment of her personality: “I have been uncompromising, peppery, intractable, monomaniacal, tactless, volatile and oft-times disagreeable.

“I suppose,” she added wickedly, “I’m larger than life.”

That she was — a 5ft 3in dynamo who sought success like an Exocet missile, knew her worth and took the business of film-making very seriously. She was tough, but then again she had always had to be.

Ruth Elizabeth Davis was born in Lowell, Massachusetts, on April 5, 1908. By the time she was two, her parents had separated, and she and her sister were raised by their no-nonsense mother. When Betty, as she was always called, was seven, she was sent to a spartan boarding school in the Berkshires: she stayed there three years and learnt that the only person you can really rely on is yourself.

Dance was her passion growing up, but when she was 17, Davis went to see a production of Ibsen’s The Wild Duck, where the performance of a talented young English stage actress called Peg Entwistle would inspire her to try acting herself. She was not instantly successful, and struggled to impose herself in the theatre, but Bette, as she now styled herself, was not a quitter, and in 1932 she travelled to California to audition for Universal, one of the biggest studios at that time.

Few arrivals in Hollywood have been less auspicious. A studio executive had been sent to Union Station to greet her, but left having seen no one who “looked like an actress”. When Bette and her mother trudged to the studio, things did not improve: Davis failed her screen test.

Universal’s boss, Carl Laemmle, was on the point of sending her packing when the great cinematographer Karl Freund noted that Davis had “lovely eyes” and asked that she be cast in a forthcoming melodrama called Bad Sister. That didn’t go well either, nor did underwhelming appearances in two other films.

Universal ended her contract, and Davis was about to return to New York when the English actor George Arliss chose her to play the female lead in a Warner Brothers film, The Man Who Played God, another melodrama. This was her big break, and she was forever grateful to Arliss: suddenly critics were calling her “beautiful”, a new star who “bubbles with charm”.

First Oscar win

From the very start, there was something different about Bette Davis. Her voice was clipped, eastern and vaguely aristocratic, like Katharine Hepburn’s; her screen presence similarly arch: but Davis’s eyes and manner radiated suppressed emotion, so much so that at times the screenplay seemed almost superfluous to her performance. And unlike other young actresses, who were terrified of playing unsympathetic characters for fear of being typecast, Bette relished the challenge.

Given a seven-year contract by Warners, she threw herself into the meatiest roles she could find: in Of Human Bondage (1934), she played a callous waitress who ends up a prostitute and succumbs to consumption. Her death scene was highly praised, and a year later Davis won her first Oscar playing a treacherous actress in Dangerous.

Her career was up and running, but Davis was not happy. In 1936, she was suspended by Warners for refusing to play a role she deemed unworthy of her talent. A messy court case ensued, which she lost, but her moxie was duly noted and she emerged from the spat strangely unscathed. She roared through the 1930s and 40s, winning another Oscar for her portrayal of a wilful southern belle in William Wyler’s 1938 classic Jezebel, and earning seven further Best Actress nominations in the ensuing decade.

In films such as The Letter, The Little Foxes, Dark Victory, Mr Skeffington and Now, Voyager, she showed consistent excellence and considerable range. Perhaps her most celebrated performance came in Joe Mankiewicz’s brilliant satirical drama All About Eve (1950). Davis was Margot Channing, a huge Broadway star who encourages the simmering ambition of her understudy Eve Harrington (Anne Baxter), perhaps knowing that the younger woman will attempt to usurp her. In the film’s most famous scene, as tensions reach their climax, Margot quaffs a martini, pauses as she leaves the room and says “fasten your seatbelts, it’s going to be a bumpy night”.

In All About Eve, Margot was about to turn 40 and convinced this milestone would be her death knell as an actor. The character’s anxiety proved prophetic, because in the 1950s, while male actors of a similar vintage continued to thrive, Davis’s career went off a cliff. As film roles declined, she made several unsuccessful forays into theatre and was even, shame of shames, reduced to working in television.

She was, by this stage, on her fourth husband, having more or less raised her three children alone. Work was how she had survived, so she never stopped hustling, and in 1962 made one of many minor comebacks in Whatever Happened to Baby Jane?, a guignol horror co-starring her sworn and mortal enemy Joan Crawford.

Davis was never short of enemies, and enjoyed a long-running feud with Miriam Hopkins, but Crawford was singled out for special attention. Their spat may have been initially cooked up by their respective studios, but the two women took to it with gusto. Crawford considered Davis a vulgar ham; Davis thought Crawford a hack, and detested her ladylike mannerisms.

Crawford, Davis once claimed, had “slept with every male star at MGM except Lassie”, and told the director Robert Aldrich that she “wouldn’t piss on Joan Crawford if she were on fire”. Their toxic interactions on the set of Whatever Happened to Baby Jane? were recently and histrionically dramatised by Ryan Murphy in his TV show Feud. “I have always believed in the Christian ethic, to forgive and forget,” Crawford said after the shoot. “I looked forward to working with Bette again. I had no idea of the extent of her hate, and that she planned to destroy me.”

The resulting film was considered a bit trashy in its day, but has since become a cherished B-movie classic. Both women were excellent in it, but it revived neither of their careers. Indeed, for Davis in particular, it was a downhill slide from there on.

“Getting old is not for sissies,” she once said: it certainly isn’t if you’ve smoked 100 cigarettes a day for 50 years and cannot be deterred from doing so even by a series of strokes.

Late in life, she made regal appearances on TV talk shows, tipping cigarette ash everywhere and cracking wise about old-time Hollywood, and her topsy-turvy career.

“Until you’re known in my profession as a monster,” she once grandly said, “you’re not a star.” Bette Davis was a star all right.