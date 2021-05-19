Blues musician Rab McCullough who shared stage with Jimi Hendrix in induced coma following cardiac arrest

Blues musician Rab McCullough – who played with the likes of Jimi Hendrix and Rory Gallagher – is in hospital in an induced coma following a cardiac arrest, his family has revealed.

Rab, who has enjoyed a career of more than 50 years in the music business, took unwell at the Andersonstown Leisure Centre on Monday where he once worked as a life guard.

The musician has shared stages with names such as AC/DC, Rory Gallagher and Van Morrison, as well as opening for Jimi Hendrix, has also played with musicians from Cream, The Rolling Stones and Amy Winehouse’s band over the last 50 years in the music business.

Read more Belfast blues star Rab McCullough’s birthday surprise

He is renowned for holding the longest residency in Northern Ireland, with a 21-year stint at The Empire Music Hall in Belfast, and he made front page news when Hollywood A-lister Tim Robbins joined him on stage in 2008.

Expressing her shock to Belfastmedia.com, Rab's wife Marian said: "He was so fit and trained all his life. He done all of his marathons and worked in the Leisure Centre.

"Even when his knee was bad a couple of weeks ago he made his way to the park to meet with a few of the guys he would have worked with. This meant that he got to see people and with his gigs being cancelled due to Covid, he would have got a wee chat with people.

"He loved to sit at the door and get a chat with the people going past the house."

Marian revealed medical staff are due to take her husband off the machine and out of the coma on Thursday.

"We don't know the length of time between him taking the cardiac arrest and CPR beginning so it is hard to assess the potential [brain] damage,” she said.

"I hadn't realised until the consultant informed me that a cardiac arrest is worse than a heart attack and that CPR needs to begin almost immediately.

"We are just thankful that there was a nurse in the pool when it happened and that she jumped out and began working with him until the ambulance came.

"He was due to have an appointment with the cardiologist on Tuesday. That appointment was supposed to have taken place last year but had been rescheduled due to the pandemic."