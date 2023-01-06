Boxing event to see Northern Ireland’s top comedians go toe-to-toe for charity

Shane Todd says there may be a livestream in the works

They are more used to delivering blows with their words — but now Northern Ireland’s top comedians are going toe to toe in a charity boxing match.

The Valentine’s Day Massacre Comedian’s Charity Boxing Event will take place in the Ulster Hall on February 11,

And while tickets sold out within five minutes — Holywood comic Shane Todd says there could be a livestream in the works.

The eight-fight billing includes Shane Todd versus Johnny Bow and Micky Bartlett versus Mark McCarney. The event is in aid of suicide prevention charity PIPS.

Shane Todd facing up to Johnny Bow as William Thompson looks on (Credit: Bernadette Mcallister)

The announcement that tickets had sold out was made at a press conference for the event held on Friday in the Limelight. Comedians were on top form, with Todd wearing a Matrix-esque leather jacket combined with a blingy necklace and sunglasses.

“I think a lot of people want to see us get knocked out, that’s what it is,” said Todd.

“We’re hopefully going to have some sort of livestream,” he added.

He said the group got the idea because fans have been calling for it a while — and revealed that some people have already been requesting a second event. However, Todd has ruled that out.

“If I win this, I’m never boxing ever again in my life and if I lose, I’ll never box again. The second this fight ends, I’m retiring,” he said.

The group were inspired by YouTuber Jake Paul’s highly successful boxing bouts.

“It’s something different, the stand-up scene’s really well supported here but seeing people out of their comfort zone — which we all are — just adds something different.

“It’s comedians boxing, but it’s no laughing matter for me. I’ve never taken anything more seriously in my life,” Todd joked.

“After the bell, we can share a joke but in the ring, in the heat of battle there’s no time for that.”

Micky Bartlett, comedian and regular guest on Todd’s wildly popular podcast, is taking his bout against Mark McCarney in a similar fashion.

“Not only will I win, but they’re going to have to carry him home in a bucket,” he said.

On a more serious note, Bartlett spoke of the group’s decision to raise money for PIPs.

“I think it’s just such an important charity,” he said.

“I don’t think anybody in Northern Ireland is too far removed from having to deal with suicide awareness.”

Also set to star will be west Belfast native Paddy McDonnell, who also regularly appears on Todd’s Tea With Me podcast. He will be fighting Ronan Boyle, who has a background in MMA and kickboxing.

Paddy McDonnell (left) with Ronan Boyle (right) (Credit: Bernadette Mcallister)

“I don’t think any of the other comedians wanted to give me a go because I’m from west Belfast, so they got Ronan involved,” McDonnell joked.

McDonnell was delighted by the show being sold out.

“People in Belfast and the surrounding areas, they’re always very generous and they always come out and support us. I’m just very thankful for that.”

The event will also feature guest appearances from Ciaran Bartlett, Dave Elliott, William Thompson and the promise of “many more” set to be announced.

Anyone interested in donating to the event can do so here:— https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/valentinesdaymassacrebelfast