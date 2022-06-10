Bright Lights event at Botanic Gardens was ‘hellish’ for residents

Residents complained they were not consulted about the event and that noisy generators were left on for three nights (Pic: Colm O'Reilly).

Belfast City Council has been told it has “lost the trust” of Botanic residents after the Bright Lights event last winter.

At City Hall this week a spokesperson for residents living near Botanic Gardens lambasted the council’s decision to give up the park to the Bright Lights in Botanic Gardens event, run by a private company, from November 13 to January 9.

The public park was illuminated with more than 18,000 bulbs, 25,000 metres of neon tubes, 10,000 metres of tree lighting and 160 lanterns, soundtracked by Christmas themed music.

At the monthly meeting of the People and Communities Committee, Botanic resident Lisa Thompson told councillors: “I think you are aware of the huge groundswell of opposition, disappointment, and in the end, bewilderment, experienced by residents and tourists in and around this event.”

She said: “Local residents were given no warning whatsoever that this kind of event was taking place, and there was no consultation with those people whose lives would be impacted. We weren’t provided with any information on either the event or how to contact managers concerned with complaints — of which there were many.

“Noisy generators were on all night, non stop, for over three nights. There was literally no respite from this event at any point. Lights were blaring into people’s windows, and when my neighbour asked for a light to be removed or turned off, they were actually jeered at, and asked to wear sunglasses to bed.

“This was unfortunately typical of how people were treated throughout the event.”

She added: “The fact the council handed over a beautiful space, one that features heavily on all of our tourist literature, has totally eroded trust between us as local residents and the council.

“We felt like we were left powerless, uninformed, and totally disenfranchised.

“We were given no recourse for our complaint other than to the very people who were making our lives hellish,” Ms Thompson added.

Green Councillor Anthony Flynn said he had heard similar complaints, adding: ”It is very disappointing to hear this.”

The council has said throughout that Bright Lights was a commercial event and was funded by the local authority.

It has not given information relating to how much money it made from the event.