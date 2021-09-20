Charlie Lawson visits Belfast tattoo artists to give ‘stamp of approval’ for Jim McDonald work

Charlie Lawson dropped in to Cusick Tattoo parlour on the Shankill Road last week

Coronation Street star Charlie Lawson paid an unexpected visit to a Belfast tattoo parlour last Friday, to give his approval of some custom designs – so he did.

The Enniskillen-born actor, who played Jim McDonald in the long-running soap, dropped into Cusick Tattoos on the Shankill Road and signed some autographs to go with tattoo artist, Craig Owens’ original artwork of Lawson.

“Somebody wanted a picture of Jim McDonald on their arm, which I couldn't believe,” Charlie told the Belfast Telegraph.

“So, I just said, the next time I'm up the road, I'll call in and sign something, and then sure you can put it underneath the tattoo.

“I've been some things and I've been in an awful lot of places, but I've never been on somebody's arm before.”

Cusick Tattoos posted photos of the 62-year-old’s visit and their designs on their Facebook page, writing: “Well it finally happened. The Legend, Charlie Lawson aka Big Jim Macdonald aka Northern Ireland's Chuck Norris, dropped by to stamp his iron fist of approval on these custom, original, one of a kind sleeve designs. Best Day Ever, So It Is.”

Jim McDonald has been a rolling character in Coronation Street since 1989. Charlie played the role as a regular in the show until 2000 and has made recurring appearances since 2003, most recently returning to the Cobbles in 2018.

Charlie said he “called in to see the boys” at Cusick Tattoos as he had a veteran friend visiting and was taking him on a personal tour of the Shankill with another friend.

“I suddenly remembered, there’s the lads’ tattoo parlour so I’ll go in and see them, so it was just by accident but it was fortuitous and nice to meet them.”

He added that he hasn’t met the “eejit” that wants to have a tattoo of his face on their body, but said when the time comes he’ll “make the effort to come and have a pint with them,” so he will.