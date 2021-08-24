Charlie Watts: One of the nicest guys in rock ‘n’ roll

Terri Hooley leads tributes to ‘lovely’ Stones star Watts after shock death

Northern Ireland’s well-known Rolling Stones fans have paid tribute to drummer Charlie Watts, describing him as one of rock ‘n’ roll’s finest gentlemen.

Terri Hooley, Belfast’s godfather of punk and founder of the famous Good Vibrations record label and shop, described Watts as a talented and thoughtful jazz fan who went against the rock stereotype.

It was announced yesterday that Watts, who has been hailed as one of the greatest drummers of his generation, had died. He was aged 80.

It had been previously announced that he would miss the Rolling Stones’ US tour while recovering from an unspecified medical procedure.

The musician was treated for throat cancer in 2004.

Rolling Stones Brian Jones, Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts, Keith Richards and Bill Wyman in 1968

News of his passing prompted an outpouring of tributes from The Beatles’ Sir Paul McCartney and Sir Ringo Starr, and Sir Elton John.

Sir Paul described Watts as “a lovely guy” and “a fantastic drummer” who was “steady as a rock”.

In a Twitter tribute, Sir Elton said: “A very sad day. Charlie Watts was the ultimate drummer. The most stylish of men and such brilliant company.”

Northern Ireland actor and Rolling Stones fan Charlie Lawson tweeted that Watts was a “true legend”.

A statement released yesterday by Watts’ London publicist, Bernard Doherty, said the star had passed away peacefully at a hospital in the city surrounded by his family.

“Charlie was a cherished husband, father and grandfather and also, as a member of The Rolling Stones, one of the greatest drummers of his generation,” it continued.

Watts had been a member of the rock group since 1963 and played on classic tracks including (I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction, Paint It Black and Jumpin’ Jack Flash

Terri Hooley met the Rolling Stones as a teenage fan by standing outside the hotel they were staying at following their first concert at the Ulster Hall in 1965.

In later years, he met Watts at jazz gigs in London on a number of occasions.

Rolling Stones Charlie Watts, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger and Ronnie Wood in 2005

Terri said the drummer was one of rock’s good guys.

“He was a very nice man,” he told the Belfast Telegraph.

“He was the quiet one of the Rolling Stones. He was a jazz drummer.

“Charlie was a really lovely man. They [the band] were all kind to me.

“Charlie in particular was nice. He was very modest. He was definitely not a show-off, not like a lot of rock stars that I’ve met and haven’t got on with.

“He was just a very normal person. It makes him sound boring, but a lot of my hero rock stars, I wouldn’t want to meet them. But Charlie had a lovely personality.”

Terri told this newspaper Charlie had been a stabilising influence on the other members of the band, who were known for their wild antics.

“Charlie was well-grounded. On stage, he was driving the band along with the beat,” he explained.

Renowned Belfast photographer Michael Donald, who is based in London, took a series of portrait shots of Charlie as part of a 2010 documentary on the making of The Rolling Stones’ Exile on Main Street album, which was released in 1972.

Charlie Watts behind at Slane Castle in 2007

Michael, who photographed each of the band members, struck up a friendship with Charlie after the drummer asked for a copy of one his portraits.

“I spent a day with him. Charlie was absolutely delightful,” Michael recalled.

“On the day of the shoot, he was wearing a green three-piece suit with a tie pin.

“He was immaculately dressed and that’s not what you associate with the decadence of rock ‘n’ roll. Charlie was always extremely well-dressed. He took real care of his appearance.”

The photoshoot took place at Stargroves, the Hampshire mansion that was at one point owned by Jagger and where the band had recorded material.

Paying taxes prompted the group to relocate to the south of France, leading to the recording of Exile on Main Street.

Michael said Charlie did not have the best of times during the recording of the album.

“Charlie said how there was no furniture and there was never anything to eat,” he added.

He also paid tribute to his drumming skills, describing him as a “proper, serious talent”.

“Charlie was like a rock” he continued. “He was the backbone of the band.”