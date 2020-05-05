Christians on song for video aimed at lifting spirits in Northern Ireland during the coronavirus lockdown

Some of the various singers from across the UK

Christians from Northern Ireland are among those taking part in a nationwide blessing from churches across the UK.

It is the latest YouTube phenomenon aimed at lifting spirits during the lockdown.

Members from 65 churches and movements came together virtually to film themselves singing along to the popular Christian song, 'The Blessing'.

In less than 48 hours, 'The UK Blessing' has been viewed almost one million times.

The song, written by popular Christian singers Cody Carnes, Kari Jobe, and contemporary band Elevation Worship, features lyrics which come straight from scripture - Numbers 6:24-26.

Among those from Northern Ireland who took part were husband and wife pastoral team Tre and Tori Sheppard from Causeway Coast Vineyard in Coleraine, Ryan Griffith from CFC Belfast and Nathan Jess from Portadown Elim Church.

Their individual recordings of the song were stitched together within a few days to create the six-minute long video, which is aimed at offering people comfort while church buildings are closed during the pandemic.

A message alongside the video reads: "Standing together as one, our desire is that this song will fill you with hope and encourage you.

"Our buildings may be closed but the church is very much alive!" Ryan Griffith (35) was contacted about getting involved in the project around a fortnight ago and in four days he had recorded and edited his track for inclusion.

He said: "The vision was for various churches to come together in unity to sing to the nation and the beauty about it was that it was so diverse.

"To see it all come together in such a short time and the incredible response already to the end result has been so amazing.

"It has united the church because while all of us feel isolated in our own homes at the moment, this has shown that the UK is uniting at this time."

Tre Sheppard (50) added: "In the middle of all this when people are separated from their families, facing death or in economic difficulties this song felt like a chance to bless people, it's as simple as that. When I first watched the video it moved me to tears to see so many people from different cultures coming together to say that there is hope in this time of real difficulty."

Nathan Jess (31) knew straight away that the song would strike a chord with many people and said it was "an honour to be part of it all".