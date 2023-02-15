Christine Lampard shares memory of UFO in sky over NI

Broadcaster Christine Lampard has surprised TV viewers by sharing her experience of a possible UFO in Northern Ireland.

Over the last few weeks, the US military has shot down four objects that were spotted over Alaska, Canada and Michigan.

They were interfering with commercial air traffic, the US government has said.

However, rumours have circulated about extraterrestrials as little has been shared about the objects, with US commander General Glen VanHerck not willing to rule anything out.

TV and radio presenter Johnny Vaughan also hosts a podcast called the Alien Kidnap Club, and has claimed to have witnessed something “not of this world” while travelling in a car with friends.

In a series of six exclusive interviews, Vaughan hears from people who say alien contact has changed their lives forever, that they have been to the distant reaches of space and experienced beings that we cannot imagine.

Speaking about the recent rumours in North America, Vaughan asked Mrs Lampard, who was presenting the Lorraine Show yesterday, if she had ever witnessed anything unusual.

The Newtownards woman recalled a time when she spotted something strange in the sky.

She said: “Weirdly, I grew up where we have very dark skies and stars.

“I remember one night my dad and I seeing three stars, it was in the shape of a triangle and they were almost vibrating on themselves. They sat there for half an hour and we thought that’s really weird.

“My dad saw them first, he called me out and I came to look. I saw them and everyone came out and we looked.

“Then these three stars just sort of shot off.

“It’s not like I’m standing going, ‘oh, those are aliens’.

“If someone said to me, ‘that’s an RAF experiment’, I’d go, ‘yeah that’s fine’, but I saw what I saw and that’s kind of the essence of what this podcast is.”

Unexplained sightings have been reported to the PSNI in recent years.

They range from mysterious discs over Slemish Mountain in Co Antrim to strange images spotted on CCTV.

Between January and November 2022, there was just one incident of a UFO sighting reported.

It occurred in the Stewartstown area of Dungannon on October 30.

The PSNI said: “The caller reported seeing a UFO flying from the Belfast direction to Dungannon every evening. No further police action was required on this occasion.”

The PSNI received eight sighting reports during 2021, an increase from the six in 2020 and four in 2019.

These included a spaceship and flashing lights in the Downpatrick area on January 17.

In May 2021, officers were also told of white lights following a helicopter in the Maghaberry area.