Co Down nightclub given council blessing for transformation into new church facility

The former Coach night club in Banbridge has the blessing of the local council to be transformed into a new church facility.

Antrim, Banbridge and Craigavon councillors gave their blessing for the Grace Generation Church to move its facilities to the site, according to Armagh I.

The Co Down nightclub was hugely popular, with thousands from across Northern Ireland at one time regularly making the journey for a night out to see some of the world's best DJs.

The entertainment complex – which included a nightclub, bars and a restaurant - closed their doors back in 2020 at the beginning of the pandemic.

The new approved proposals allow for a church-backed, community-based development, with the planning application for a “change of use from public bar and nightclub to community building”.

The plans also include a “ground floor community hall, Bean There coffee house, Storehouse food bank”, alongside a “first floor multi-purpose room and meeting area”.

The community hall would be located largely in the nightclub area, with the Storehouse Foodbank where VIP Room 1 was, and the Bean There coffee house in the area which would have included the rear bar, front bar and lounge.

The famous club hosted prominent DJs such as Tiesto, Pete Tong, Eddie Halliwell and many more over the years.

It became an institution in the town and further afield for decades, operating every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday night.

At the time of its closure, tributes to the nightspot poured in on social media as many former patrons fondly recalled their teenage years at the venue with friends.

In a statement when they closed, the directors said: "It is with a very heavy heart that the directors of Coach Nightclub have been left with no other option but to permanently close Coach.

"The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, together with no foreseeable opening date for the nightclub industry, has left the business in an untenable position.

"The institution that is Coach has seen four generations through our doors, thousands of friendships formed, many marriages and even a few babies born."

An Antrim, Banbridge and Craigavon Council spokesperson said: “The Council granted planning permission on 18 July 2022 for a change of use of the former Coach Inn building as outlined below.

“LA08/2022/0476/F - Proposed change of use from public bar and nightclub to community building to include ground floor community hall, Bean There coffee house and Storehouse food bank. First floor multi-purpose room and meeting area at 17-19 Church Square, Banbridge BT32 4AP.

“The decision to grant permission was not taken by Elected Members. It was made by Planning Officers under the Council’s Scheme of Delegation. There were no objections from third parties or consultees.”