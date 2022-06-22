Comedian Joe Lycett investigated by police after joke made in Belfast stand-up show reported by audience member

An audience member who attended one of comedian Joe Lycett’s recent Belfast shows reported the star to the police for a joke he made.

The 33-year-old performed in the Waterfront Hall on June 8 and 10, with police confirming that the complaint came following the first night’s stand-up routine.

The PSNI investigated and have now confirmed: “Enquiries were made and no offences were detected.”

Mr Lycett took the report on the chin and shared in a social media post that the police had now closed the case after he explained the context of the quip, which he said “hopefully amused” them.

He said that the joke will remain “firmly and proudly” in his stand-up routine for the remainder of his UK and Ireland tour dates.

The 8 Out of 10 Cats comic shared an image of the police’s message confirming the matter was closed, captioning the post: “So someone came to my tour show a few weeks back and was offended by one of the jokes.

“And their perfectly understandable response to this was… to call the f****** police.

“To be fair to them the fuzz were very nice about it all but felt they had a duty to investigate.

“This involved me writing a statement explaining the context of the joke for them."

Mr Lycett said he “particularly enjoyed” explaining the joke in writing to a police detective.

“Charmed, and hopefully amused, the rozzers have since closed the matter,” he added.

He added: “You’ll be pleased to know that the joke – which I consider to be one of the best I’ve ever written – remains firmly and proudly in the show.

“The tour continues until September, unless I am jailed.”

Mr Lycett has become well-known for his stand-up routines where he would recall his humorous email exchanges when handling issues such as parking fines and scammers – and can now add a PSNI investigation to that list.