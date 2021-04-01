Comedian Shane Todd calls on fans to get the 'glow sticks out' as final radio rave beckons on Friday

Comedian Shane Todd has called for fans to give one last "shabba", as his BBC Radio Ulster Rave Lockdown show is set to air its final episode on Friday

The 32-year-old comedian from Holywood Co Down has been running the weekly radio show alongside friend and comedy partner Dave Elliott.

Originally debuting during the first lockdown, the one-hour-and-a-half show is a mixture of old-school club classics, alongside the Holywood man's cheeky sense of humour.

The end of the radio show comes just a few weeks after BBC Northern Ireland had broadcast a television version of the show on St Patrick's Day.

Receiving rave reviews from users online and "good" ratings according to the BBC, some called on the broadcaster to greenlight a full series of the small screen version.

Announcing the end of the radio show on Twitter on Thursday afternoon, the comedian penned a humourous poem and urged fans to "get the glowsticks out one more time".

"The rave lockdown was supposed to be just one show. A substitute for the nightclubs to which you couldn't go. 90 minutes of old school dance on Radio Ulster? The BBC?" he said.

"If you don't believe that, we even ended up on TV. The videos pouring in of you dancing 'round the kitchen rave. It is hard to know what day it is, but your Friday nights we tried to save.

Shane Todd’s Lockdown Rave

"Patricia making the dinner, to her cooking is more than a hobby. The Wool Crew, Elaine Craig and of course Marpool and Blobby.

"You listened all over the world on your radio and computer. Faithless, Maniac 2000, Tiesto and Scooter. One year of a bit of fun at 6pm, but all good things must come to an end.

"One more show and the rave bus departs. For your support thanks, from the bottom of our hearts. Get the glowsticks out one more time. I'll leave you with a word that doesn't rhyme. Shabba."

Captioning the video in a tweet, Dave Elliott added: "Tomorrow night is the last ever Rave Lockdown, it has been a blast... But all good things come to an end! Let’s go out with a bang and make tomorrow’s show the best ever!!! SHABBA from me & @shanetodd!"

The news of the radio show coming to an end has been greeted with dismay online, with some asking if it was an April fools joke, while others said their "Friday nights would not be the same".