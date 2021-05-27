Comic Con in NI: Vampire Diaries star to appear at next year’s pop-culture event

The Vampire Diaries' Ian Somerhalder will be the guest star at next year's Comic Con in Northern Ireland.

Comic Con is coming to Northern Ireland next year.

Comic book and pop-culture fans will get the chance to meet The Vampire Diaries and Lost star Ian Somerhalder, who will be in attendance during both days of the event at Lisburn’s Eikon Exhibition Centre.

Comic Con Northern Ireland will be held for two days from September 17, 2022.

Best known for his role as Damon Salvatore in The Vampire Diaries, Somerhalder (42) has also appeared in Smallville and V Wars.

The Vampire Diaries, which also starred Nina Dobrev and Paul Wesley, premiered in 2009 and aired 171 episodes over eight years.

General entry tickets for Monopoly Events’ Comic Con in Lisburn are available to buy now on www.comicconnorthernireland.co.uk

Meet and greet tickets and photography tickers will be available within the next few weeks.