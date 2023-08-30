Controversial author and psychologist Jordan Peterson brings stage show to Belfast

The Canadian will speak at the SSE Arena in October.

Controversial Canadian author, psychologist and media commentator Jordan Peterson will bring his Beyond Order tour to Belfast in October.

The event will see Peterson take to the stage at the SSE Arena on October 15 to promote his book Beyond Order: 12 More Rules for Life.

Peterson came to prominence throughout the 2010s for his often controversial views on cultural and political issues and in 2016 released a series of YouTube videos criticising plans by the Canadian government to introduce gender identity and expression as prohibited grounds for discrimination.

He published his self-help book – 12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos – in 2018, before releasing Beyond Order in 2021.

Peterson has also established a podcast – The Jordan B Peterson Podcast – and in June 2022 found his personal Twitter account was suspended under the site’s “hateful conduct policy”.

The author also had two YouTube videos demonetised, including one where he said gender-affirming care was “Nazi medical experiment-level wrong”.

Following Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter in November 2022, Peterson’s account was restored.

His work has divided opinion worldwide and has sparked protests and rallies on both sides at a number of his previous lectures.

Peterson spoke to the PSNI in 2021 after a copy of his 12 Rules for Life book was found in the backpack of 14-year-old Noah Donohoe, who was found dead in a Belfast storm drain after going missing in June 2020.

In the weeks that followed his death, PSNI detectives discovered a direct Instagram message sent on the day the teenager went missing, June 21, purporting to come from the psychologist.

Detectives in Belfast then tasked officers from Toronto Police Service to speak to the author at his private residence - a move that had to be signed off at senior level within the PSNI.

Sources say Toronto officers visited Mr Peterson's home twice, once in August when he was undergoing medical treatment for a well-publicised battle with withdrawal symptoms related to benzo-diazepine use, and again in January of this year.

When contacted by the Sunday Independent for comment about the message, a representative for the psychologist denied the author had been in contact with the teenager.

"There have been no communication between Noah and Jordan. There are many JBP impersonator accounts, it's likely that the messages have come from elsewhere," said a spokesman.

He described Noah's death as a "terrible tragedy" and confirmed Mr Peterson had been in contact with the PSNI.

Tickets for Peterson’s Belfast lecture will go on sale on Thursday September 7 at 9am on Ticketmaster, priced between £45 and £65.