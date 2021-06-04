Cop this! Line of Duty star Vicky McClure sponsors football team with fiance Jonny Owen

Line of Duty star Vicky McClure’s move to sponsor a football club has been met with a deluge of memes from the hit cop drama online – including Adrian Dunbar’s ‘Mother of God!’ catchphrase

McClure, who earlier this year sponsored two football teams in west Belfast with her cast mates Dunbar and Martin Compston, is now also backing south Wales team Merthyr Town.

She is sponsoring the team with her filmmaker fiance Jonny Owen, who is from the area.

The name of the couple's new production company, BYO Films, will feature on the Southern League Premier South club's shorts in 2021-22.

In March the three stars of the show volunteered to sponsor Belfast Celtic Young Men and Ladies kits for the girls' Under 13 and Under 15 teams in response to a social media appeal.

In a statement McClure and Owen, who is also a radio presenter, said: "We wish the manager and the team every success this season and look forward to coming down when we can to cheer on the Martyrs.

"We both love the town and are passionate supporters of grassroots football."

The news has been welcomed by a tweet from Merthyr Town FC, which prompted a host of funny Line of Duty memes from the show.

We need your consent to load this Social Media content. We use a number of different Social Media outlets to manage extra content that can set cookies on your device and collect data about your activity. Please review your details and accept them to load the content

One Twitter user, quoting Dunbar’s Superintendent Hastings, wrote: “Jesus, Mary, Joseph and the wee donkey this is brilliant news!”

Another remarked: “Definitely an undercover operation. Merthyr must have bent coppers at the club.”

Merthyr were "mothballed" for the 2020-21 season because of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Owen told BBC Radio Wales that like him, McClure was keen to do something to support the club.

"She's been up there with me a few times, bless her," he said. "She sang on the karaoke up there a few Christmases back.

"She really loved it and wanted to do it as well. It's so important for clubs like Merthyr that they get a bit of help."