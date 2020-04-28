Coronavirus: Malachi Cush launches charity single for NHS and air ambulance

A poignant new song about the pain of losing a loved one has been launched by Tyrone singer Malachi Cush to raise funds for the NHS and air ambulance.

The single, entitled Nothing Seems Right, launched on Monday. Within 24 hours it had raised over £2,000 through a GoFundMe page.

The Donaghmore crooner has only ever sung the song once before — at the funeral of his cousin, Barry Cush (43), a father-of-two who tragically died in 2018 after a sudden illness.

It is part of a new album which had to be put on hold when Malachi was left seriously injured last June after a freak accident in Dungannon.

The 39-year-old, who lives in Donaghmore with his wife Claire, a primary school teacher, is still being treated for injuries to his leg, sustained when a parked car rolled down the street and into him.

He said: “My cousin Barry was in intensive care in Craigavon Hospital for weeks and I am still under the care of the NHS. With the current situation it just seemed the right time to launch the single.

“I had recorded it before my accident, but didn’t get it released and last weekend we had to postpone a fundraiser with Mid Ulster Council for the air ambulance.

“With lockdown, it is going to be some time before we can do fundraising concerts again so I thought this would be a way to raise funds.

“I am grateful for all the NHS has done for me and for my cousin Barry.”

With so many people losing loved ones during the current crisis, Malachi hopes the single will bring them some comfort as well as raise much needed funds for the people working in the frontline.

He added: “The song speaks about the emotions people go through after loss.

“I think it is really appropriate because people can’t grieve at the moment in the normal way and I hope it brings some comfort to people. I have been blown away by people’s generosity with over £2,000 donated in the first 24 hours.

“It just goes to show how much people do appreciate what the people on the frontline of the NHS are doing for us now.”

To support Malachi’s appeal go to Gofundme.com/nhs-amp-air-ambulance-heroes-ni