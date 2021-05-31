Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran teach Friends fans iconic dance ‘The Routine’

Courteney Cox and Ed Sheeran have released a video of them performing the iconic dance ‘The Routine’ from Friends.

As Friends: The Reunion aired last week, many fans were disappointed that the cast didn’t perform the famous dance.

In The One with The Routine, brother and sister Monica (Cox) and Ross (David Schwimmer) unveil a dance they made up in a bid to appear on TV show Dick Clark’s Rockin’ New Year’s Eve.

Although it wasn’t performed on the reunion show, Cox and singer Ed Sheeran posted a video to Instagram performing ‘The Routine’ together.

"Had a reunion of our own this weekend," Sheeran wrote, adding the hashtags #TheRoutine, #IKnow, #Friends4eva and #ObviouslyBetterThanRoss.

According to Friends: The Reunion director Ben Winstion the dance didn’t make the cut for the special episode because the cast couldn’t remember the moves.

However, a clip of the original scene was played.

"I did say [to Cox and Schwimmer], 'Would you ever consider doing 'The Routine'?'" Winstion said on The Hollywood Reporter podcast.

"And both of them were like, 'Oh, please don't make us do that'.

"There were certain things I really cared for, like the table read or the quiz. I also couldn't work out where it would have worked. I'm not sure it would have landed 20 years later.

"But it was definitely on my list of ideas that I pitched."