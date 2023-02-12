Dancing with the Stars: NI’s Brooke Scullion dedicates emotional dance to her mum

The Bellaghy woman performed the Viennese Waltz during the RTÉ show on Sunday night.

Co Derry singer Brooke Scullion has dedicated yet another stunning performance on RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars to her mother, telling viewers she was an ‘awful child to raise’.

Brooke’s mother Tracy was in the audience to see her emotional performance of a Viennese waltz with dance partner Robert Rowinksi to Kelly Clarkson’s ‘Breakaway’.

It was yet another performance that impressed the judges, who awarded the pair a grand total of 25/30.

Brian Redmond said Brooke had performed well no matter what choreography had been handed to her on the show.

“A very good rendition of a Viennese waltz, and technically, it certainly kept me happy,” he said.

“The really quick pivots are not something we often see in the Viennese, but no matter what your choreographer choreographs for you, you have to deliver and you have delivered every week on the vision Robert sets out for you so well.”

Brooke dedicated tonight's dance to her mother Tracy. Pic: RTÉ/ShinAwil

Arthur Gourounlian said the Bellaghy woman was ‘flowing on stage tonight’, while Lorraine Barry said it was a ‘really beautiful’ Viennese waltz.

“It is a carefree dance, a little bit like when you were younger – and mummy might agree with that – but it’s all about that freedom of that lovely swinging action,” she said.

“You’ve got to just control that, but I honestly thought overall that this was a really beautiful Viennese waltz.”

After her performance, Brooke told those watching on RTÉ that she had really connected with the dance.

“It’s just beautiful and means a lot. Whenever you can really connect with something, it’s real and it’s genuine,” she said.

“This whole night has been completely moving. When you’re standing over there, it’s really hard to compose yourself, so I definitely felt those emotions were there and I tried to control them. I just loved every second.

“There is pressure but also admiration. For me, parents always put themselves last and my mummy is guilty of that. “I want to say thank you so much, because I know I was an awful child to raise,” she added.

Fellow Derry native Damian McGinty also remains in the show, which next week will reach Week 7, where two couples will face a dance-off situation in order to determine who stays in the show.