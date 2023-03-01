David Beckham enjoys pint with son Cruz on birthday visit to Dublin

Cruz Beckham and his dad David shared a pint in Dublin to toast his 18th birthday — © David Beckham Instagram

David Beckham enjoyed a pint with his son Cruz as they toasted his 18th birthday in one of Dublin’s oldest pubs.

The former Man United and Real Madrid midfielder and his youngest son made a visit to the Long Hall on South Great George’s Street, as well as the Guinness Storehouse.

The third child of David and Victoria posted an Instagram photo of his pint of Guinness with his picture on the head.

It’s believed the Beckhams were in the capital to celebrate Cruz’s landmark birthday, which was on February 20.

On the day, David posted: “Happy 18th Birthday to our baby boy. To the most amazing boy with the most amazing energy and the biggest heart. We are so proud of you, and we love you so much Cruzie.”

It’s unknown how long they were in Dublin, or if there were any other family members on the trip.

But according to reports, Cruz had always dreamed of heading to the Storehouse for his 18th birthday, so who knows what else was on the bucket list.

Last week, Cruz headed to the London Social tattoo parlour to get a new tattoo on his leg for his 18th. The artwork, which appears to be a robot, is on the outside of his left calf.

The birthday boy also marked his special day by enjoying his first legal pint with his dad and brother Romeo.

He uploaded a picture with a pint of beer, but it was a Rolex Submariner Date on his wrist that caught the attention of fans. The watch can cost anything up to €20,000.

