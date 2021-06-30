Derry Girls’ Nicola Coughlan aces her Wimbledon look with Stella McCartney dress

Fashion media outlets say outfits seals Bridgerton star’s fashionista status, although others say it will divide opinion

Nicola Coughlan pose in evian's VIP suite, certified as carbon neutral by The Carbon Trust, during day two of The Championships, Wimbledon 2021 on June 29, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian)

Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan has turned heads in an 1980s-influenced Stella McCartney mini dress which has seen some fashion media outlets insisting it has cemented her fashionista status.

The Galway native was a guest of water drink brand Evian at a Wimbledon event, which encouraged its VIP guests to follow the dress code ‘Smart + Eco-Conscious’.

Stars were encouraged to wear their favourite recycled looks, looks made from recycled materials or clothing from sustainable designers.

Read more Derry Girls stars to feature in Celebrity Gogglebox

The sporty inspired bold blue and yellow dress, was made of sustainable viscose and boasted chic long sleeves with button cuffs, a flared hemline and a wide collar.

The Bridgerton actress matched her eye makeup to her dress using a soft blue eyeshadow in a nod to the 1980s and she styled her blonde tresses in a ponytail with strands of loose waves framing her face.

The rest of her makeup was kept natural using products from trendy brand Glossier.

Dermot O'Leary and Nicola Coughlan pose in evian's VIP suite, certified as carbon neutral by The Carbon Trust, during day two of The Championships, Wimbledon 2021 on June 29, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for evian)

The outfit has received approval from some fashion outlets – although others were less keen.

Elle magazine said: “The Bridgerton star looked sporting in a 1980s-inspired Stella McCartney mini dress and sneakers at Wimbledon after its year hiatus.”

Hello! Magazine said the outfit choice was “fabulous” and would “turn heads”.

Evoke.ie, however, said the look would not be viewed as a resounding success.

“Now she has cemented herself as a society darling and a shining star as she has made her Wimbledon debut in a dress that will be sure to divide opinion,” it said.

Nicola herself described it as the “perfect outfit” and thanked designer Stella McCartney.

She wore it with vegan recyclable trainers fitting in with the event’s dress code.

Nicola’s day out at the tennis came as it was announced she is one of the nominees for Irish Film and Television Academy’s Rising Star Award at this year's ceremony, which will take place virtually on Sunday night.