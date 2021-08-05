Derry Girls star expects third series of hit comedy to start filming this year

Derry Girls star Siobhan McSweeney has said she expects filming for series 3 of the hit Channel 4 comedy to start later this year.

In an interview with the Radio Times, she said that although the new scripts remain under wraps production is expected to start soon.

“The one thing I would say is that we are hoping to do it this year. It’s a scheduling nightmare, as you can imagine,” she said.

She added that the show’s creator Lisa McGee “doesn’t want to compromise on quality, obviously, but I think we’re all very impatient to get it done for very obvious reasons”.

On returning to play her no-nonsense character of Sister Michael, she said she only hoped: “That we do series three before she dies.

“I don’t know. That’s the really exciting thing about being an actor, I don’t know where she’s going to end up – that’s down to Lisa’s ideas but whatever she gets up to, she will be suitably unimpressed.”

Filming on series 3 of Derry Girls was supposed to begin in June last year before the pandemic delayed production.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson, who plays the lead role of Erin, had previously said in October that filming would be delayed until the cast were allowed to reunite in Ireland.

Later this month, Siobhan will be hosting her own travel programme on Channel 4 ‘Exploring Northern Ireland with Siobhan McSweeney’.

The first episode is set to air on Thursday, August 12 at 9pm.

