Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan in virtual table read of Happy Days with Henry Winkler and Glenn Close

Nicola Coughlan is teaming up with Henry Winkler and Glenn Close for a virtual table read of Happy Days.

The Derry Girls and Bridgerton actress will join a star-studded cast in the one-off fund-raiser, presented by People.com and the SAG-AFTRA Foundation this Monday.

The cast will recreate a 1975 episode of the popular US sitcom, one of the most successful series of that decade.

Four-time SAG Award nominee Winkler will reprise his legendary role as ‘The Fonz’ while eight-time Oscar nominated actress Close, will step into the role of Marion Cunningham.

Coughlan will come on board as a waitress in Al’s Diner while her Bridgerton co-star Luke Newton will play Potsie Weber.

The table read will also feature John Carroll Lynch as Howard Cunningham, Eli Gore and Aldis Hodge as Richie Cunningham and Ralph Malph and Jamie Chung in the role of Joanie Cunningham.

The group will read the episode ‘The Motorcycle’, where Winkler’s Fonzie seeks revenge on the culprit who destroyed his prized bike.

The event will raise funds to provide emergency financial and medical assistance, disaster relief and scholarships to SAG-AFTRA artists and their families. It will also raise funds for the Foundation’s free educational programming.

Coughlan tweeted a photo of the cast in a virtual line-up, along with the words: “I can’t believe it’s real but it really is.”

Happy Days, set in the 1950s and 1960s in Milwaukee, ran for 11 series on ABC from 1974 to 1984. It centred on the Cunningham family and cool biker, The Fonz. The character became one of the most merchandised of the 1970s and the series spawned several spin-offs, including Laverne and Shirley and Mork and Mindy.