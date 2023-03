Derry Girls: The people, places, songs and haircuts that defined the ’90s for Northern Ireland teenagers

Derry Girls helped us time-travel to that bygone era. Here, local celebrities look back at what was an important decade for them all

Clockwise from bottom left, the Backstreet Boys, Richard Gere and Cindy Crawford, Sony Discman, a young Ant and Dec, Sega computer, Neighbours with Jason Donovan and Kylie Minogue and the Spice Girls

Brett Campbell Mon 23 May 2022 at 07:00