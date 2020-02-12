Duchess of Cambridge opts for practical and familiar style on Northern Ireland visit

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to The Ark Open Farm on February 12, 2020 in Newtownards, Northern Ireland. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived in Northern Ireland wearing a polished but practical outfit she last wore two years ago when pregnant with Prince Louis.

Kate wore her much-loved khaki Barbour Defence jacket (£249), black skinny jeans and knee-high boots with a tassel detail from British footwear brand Penelope Chilvers (£475) for a day at Ark Open Farm in Newtownards.

She last wore the boots and jacket ensemble in 2017 with a chunky, black turtleneck jumper on a visit to the Robin Hood Primary School, London, but this time round the Duchess opted for a more fitted, fine-knit periwnkle roll-neck.

A pair of gold, leaf-shaped earrings finished off the look.

The farm visit was part of a whistle-stop tour to highlight the landmark online survey the Duchess launched last month, titled '5 Big Questions on the Under Fives', which gives people across the UK an opportunity to provide their view on raising the next generation.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the Robin Hood Primary School on November 29, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Chris Jackson/Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

She has already visited Birmingham, Cardiff, Woking and London to carry out engagements in connection with the launch.

Earlier this month, the Duchess championed sustainability as she attended the British Academy Film Awards wearing a dress she has worn several times before.

Kate arrived at the Royal Albert Hall alongside Prince William wearing a gold-embroidered gown by Alexander McQueen that the royal first wore in 2012 to attend a dinner with King and Queen of Malaysia during a tour of Southeast Asia.

By choosing to wear a dress she already owned, Kate was adhering to Bafta’s new sustainable dress code which encouraged guests to either re-wear something they already own or hire an ensemble as opposed to buying something new.