Eamonn Holmes announces cancellation of Channel 5 series he co-presents with wife Ruth Langsford

Eamonn Holmes has announced his show How The Other Half Lives has been axed as a result of the pandemic.

He co-presented the Channel 5 series, which looked at the holidays of the ultra-rich, alongside wife Ruth Langsford.

Speaking to the Sun, Mr Holmes said: “Sadly, the series fell victim to the pandemic - it was just impossible to get across the world to meet very rich people - and there are no plans to revive the series now.”

The show, which was launched in 2016, ran for five series and also had a Christmas special, attracting a viewership of around 1.2 million people.

“But I do feel privileged to have been a part of it and to have met people in parts of the world that are no longer accessible,” he continued.

“We got to spend time with some extraordinary people, including a billionaire and his wife in Ukraine and some of the richest people in Moscow.”

Last month Holmes revealed people at the BBC rallied around when he was in danger of being replaced as the host of the snooker show Pot Black by Gary Lineker.

The veteran Belfast-born presenter made the revelation during a discussion on GB News which reflected on remarks by Des Lynam, who said Match of the Day presenter Gary should stick to sport and not air political opinions.

Eamonn said: “He was very complimentary about Gary, says he liked him as a broadcaster.

“Des is the doyen, Des is the Pope of broadcasting. He is the one if you were any good you wanted to be like because he was the best.

“See, Gary Lineker actually changed the way sports representation happened after that because prior to that, there were anchors, people like David Coleman, Frank Bough, Dickie Davies, Des Lynam.

“After Des, it was sports hosts who anchored all the programmes. You had to have competed at some level or been involved in sport.”

Earlier this week. Mr Holmes rolled back the years after posting a snap of himself with a childhood pal on Instagram.

He also shared a photo of himself as a child in the same post, giving fans a glimpse at the TV presenter’s long before his career on the nation’s screens begun.

Posting on social media on Tuesday, the veteran broadcaster wrote: “We sat beside each other in Primary School and beyond.

“Eamonn and Eamonn. Holmes and Hann. Together in the roll book.

“Now from West of Ireland to West of London to peel back 60 years.”

He added that the another picture in the post showed him at around 7 years old, when he and his friend referred to each other as ‘Eamo’.