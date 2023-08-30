Eamonn Holmes halts GB News breakfast show after complaint from wife Ruth Langsford

Mr Holmes adjusted his seat following an on-air message from his wife.

NI presenter Eamonn Holmes drew chuckles from GB News co-host Isabel Webster on Wednesday morning after halting the show to adjust his chair following an on-air complaint from his wife.

Webster and Holmes shared a laugh when he took a break from the news cycle on the channel’s Breakfast show to address what he said was a “viewer complaint”.

As the cameras returned to the studio after a weather report, the Belfast presenter could be seen standing as a member of the crew adjusted his chair.

"The reason I'm standing up here, is we've had a viewer complaint,” he said.

The crew member appeared in shot as Holmes asked her to ensure his safety.

"Right, Maria, you lower my chair without me falling off and killing myself,” he joked.

"But the reason we're doing this is because a viewer complained. Her name's Ms Ruth Langsford. And she's phoned in to say she doesn't like the position of my seat.

"See people think these things happen easily.”

Addressing the camera, he said: “Is that okay, Ms Langsford? Is that okay?" Holmes said with a smirk. "That meets your requirements?”

It comes after This Morning star Alison Hammond revealed Holmes had shared a “lovely” monologue at the funeral of her mum Maria when she died from lung cancer three and a half years ago.

Speaking on Gyles Brandreth's new Rosebud podcast, out this Friday, she reminisced: "We gave her the most beautiful funeral.

"Even Eamonn Holmes came to that, actually. He did a speech, because my mum was obsessed with Eamonn Holmes and I asked him if he'd come. [It] was lovely.