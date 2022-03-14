Eamonn Holmes launches mobile health unit for north Belfast

Eamonn Holmes has launched a new mobile unit which will transform how health and wellbeing information and services are delivered across part of north Belfast.

The Care Zone Mobile Unit will deliver services to people across the Oldpark area, removing barriers to accessing important healthcare information.

To address the lack of services and difficulty accessing them, the Care Zone community project had sought a solution that would allow the delivery of services in a different way - which is how the mobile unit came about.

GB News host Holmes, who is from north Belfast and has long been a supporter of the Care Zone’s work, was the special guest at the launch to cut the ribbon on the new mobile unit.

Speaking at the Saturday launch, Jo Murphy from the Care Zone said: “Access to health and wellbeing services and information is essential to positive outcomes from everyone in this area. But local people spoke to us about the lack of services in the area and the difficulty accessing them, which can have a negative impact on their health.

“When we looked at how we could address this, the mobile unit quickly became the most obvious means of providing a range of services at the best value and was a major recommendation in the Care Zone report which was launched in October 2019.

“The mobile unit will be an exciting and innovative care hub, providing services and information on a range of health and well-being issues, and the potential it has to support people here is huge.

“As we emerge from Covid, it will be a way for people to re-engage with health related services, and it will be central to allowing the community champions locally, who are the real driving force behind positive change, to make a positive impact on people’s lives.”