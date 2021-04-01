Eamonn Holmes shares hospital snap as he searches for 'cause' of chronic pain

Broadcaster Eamonn Holmes has thanked fans for sharing their stories after revealing he has been suffering from chronic pain.

Broadcaster Eamonn Holmes has been inundated with support online, after he revealed on Thursday evening he is receiving hospital treatment over chronic pain.

Posting a photograph on Instagram and Twitter of him in hospital and wearing a mask, Eamonn captioned the photo: "At Hospital. Pain like I've never felt in my life . Hope they discover the cause . Wish me well folks."

The Belfast man (61) had previously shared with his 724,000 followers on social media that he was suffering from chronic pain, after posting a photo of him undergoing physiotherapy on Tuesday.

It followed him taking to Twitter last Friday, when he had a conversation with fans detailing his struggles with sleeping and admitting he has been suffering from insomnia due to chronic pain

During the chat, the broadcasting legend admitted that the "night is worse" and he feels there is "no escape" from the pain he is suffering.

The latest post by Eamonn has seen an outpouring of support and well wishes among his legion of fans, including some famous faces.

Television presenter Dermot O'Leary wrote "sending love Eamonn". While the former Ireland rugby star Tommy Bowe said "get well soon". The Northern Ireland artist Terry Bradley added: "Hope you are okay buddy".

Former Countdown star Carol Voderman also wrote: "Oh E...wishing you all the best".

The post - which has received around 28,000 likes on Instagram and Twitter - was also flooded with hundreds of comments from fans wishing him well and also sharing their experiences of dealing with persistent pain.

It isn't the first time the star has shared his experience of hospital treatment. Holmes underwent a double hip operation in 2016 after suffering what he described as "25 years of agony".

At the time of his operation, he was still presenting the Sunrise programme on Sky News as well as his Friday stint on This Morning with wife Ruth Langsford.

He took a 10 week break from the front of the camera following the surgery in order to recover, but he and Ruth kept fans updated on his progress throughout.

The star had been suffering from hip pains from as early as his 20s.

Following the operation, he said: "I stand straighter, am an inch taller, can touch my toes and sit without pain."