Eamonn Holmes yet to be questioned by inquiry into Phillip Schofield affair

The inquiry is drawing to an end.

NI presenter Eamonn Holmes and his wife Ruth Langsford are yet to be questioned as part of the independent inquiry into the Phillip Schofield affair that rocked ITV earlier this year.

Jane Mulcahy KC, who is leading the inquiry, has not spoken to the GB News host despite the findings of the inquiry set to be published “very soon”, The Sun has reported.

Mr Schofield (61) stepped down from his role as This Morning presenter in May 2023 after admitting to an “unwise but not illegal” relationship with a younger colleague at ITV.

The channel faced criticism in the months surrounding the scandal, with staff questioned on their prior knowledge of the affair, leading ITV to announce the external review led by Ms Mulcahy.

A source told The Sun: “Eamonn has extensive knowledge of the atmosphere at This Morning and has said before he thought Phil's affair was "covered up".

“The fact he's not been approached is leading to confusion as he could be key in helping engender change at ITV.

"If he and Ruth aren't asked about what they know, it appears the investigation into This Morning and what went on may not be as thorough as people first believed it would be.”

Senior ITV executives have also been spoken to amid the ongoing inquiry, including managing director Kevin Lygo.

Speaking at this week’s Edinburgh Festival, he said: “She [Mulcahy] has been talking to everybody involved, they take your phone and look at every single text you've ever sent, email, WhatsApp

"So, everything is available, lots of interviews, talking to everybody and I hope as soon as possible, but probably in September, she will make that public.

"We haven't got anything to hide and if we can adapt and change our process to make it better, then we should do it on a continuing basis.”