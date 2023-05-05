Ed Sheeran’s copyright trial, a chance political meeting and the royal Irish Wolfhound: it’s the quiz of the week

Recording artist Ed Sheeran smiles before speaking to the media outside New York Federal Court after wining his copyright infringement trial, Thursday, May 4, 2023, in New York. A federal jury concluded that Sheeran didn't steal key components of Marvin Gaye’s classic 1970s tune “Let’s Get It On” when he created his hit song “Thinking Out Loud.” (AP Photo/John Minchillo) — © AP