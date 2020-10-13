Falling to pieces: Dawn O'Porter on her grief for friend Caroline Flack and lockdown in LA

For Dawn O'Porter, 2020 has seen the death of her friend Caroline Flack, the Covid-19 crisis, BLM riots on her doorstep and the writing of a deeply personal book

Dawn O'Porter's "accidental memoir", Life In Pieces, could be the vanguard of a new genre: lockdown autobiography. The time period is limited, in this case, from March to summer. The action takes place mostly in the home, with occasional trips to the supermarket and the park, if restrictions permit. And yet it's a whole story, told inside a five-mile radius.