Famous NI Quidditch club spotted in new Harry Potter game

An image of the poster featuring the Ballycastle Bats was shared on Reddit.

A famous Northern Ireland Quidditch team has featured in the new Harry Potter video game.

Eagle-eyed local gamers took to Reddit to point out the nod to the Ballycastle Bats, whose name appears on a poster fixed to the wall in the new Hogwarts Legacy video game.

A picture of the poster featuring the team name was shared on the r/northernireland sub-Reddit last week.

The fictitious Ballycastle Bats are considered to be Northern Ireland’s most celebrated Quidditch team in the Harry Potter world and are members of the British and Irish Quidditch League.

The team is often recognised for its mascot, Barney the Fruitbat, who appeared in several Butterbeer advertisements which appeared in JK Rowling’s 2001 book Quidditch Through the Ages.

In 2020, Ballycastle was awarded ‘Quidditch town status’ following the release of the book’s illustrated edition.

Bloomsbury Publishing presented then-Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council Mayor Alderman Mark Fielding with a decorative banner featuring gold Quidditch hoops to mark the release of the book.

Young fan Aine Franey said she was over the moon that her town had achieved the status.

"I'm obsessed with Harry Potter and dream of playing Quidditch, so I’m really happy to find out that I now live in an Honorary Quidditch Town,” she said.

"I loved visiting the sign and it’s great that Ballycastle has been honoured in this way.”

Hogwarts Legacy is a 2023 action role-playing game developed by Avalanche Software, published by Warner Bros. Games and set in the Wizarding World universe based on the Harry Potternovels.

It has been released for PlayStation 5, Windows and Xbox Series X/S, with a further release scheduled for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch later this year.

Predating the events of the novels, players control a Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry student in 1899 who, aided by other students and professors, learns to wield different magical abilities and objects.

The game has been received favourably, with critics praising the combat, design and characters, but has also come in for criticism over side missions and technical problems.

Prior to its release, Hogwarts Legacy had attracted controversy due to Harry Potter creator JK Rowling’s views on transgender people and allegations the game included anti-semitic tropes, leading to some calls for a boycott of the game.

Warner has confirmed that JK Rowling was not directly involved in the creation of the game, but states they ‘collaborated closely’ with her team on the project in an FAQ page on the game’s website.

Responding to a query on the sub-Reddit thread, the original poster said they had been playing the game for over ten hours.

"Harry Potter fans will be in heaven, if you aren’t a fan of the series mileage may vary,” they said.