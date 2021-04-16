Fans praise Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar for Have I Got News For You performance

Social media users have taken to Twitter in praise of Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar, after the Enniskillen actor hosted BBC’s Have I Got News For You.

The 62-year-old took charge of the comedy panel-show on Friday evening, joining regular panelists Ian Hislop and Paul Merton.

Dunbar – who currently stars in BBC’s hit-show Line of Duty as popular AC-12 character Ted Hastings – delighted fans and viewers on social media as he dished out his well-known lines from the crime drama.

Over the six series of Line of Duty, Superintendent Ted Hastings has progressed from being a supporting character in season one to the beating heart of the police procedural drama.

Praised online for his "typical" Northern Irish humour on Have I Got News For You, he delighted the virtual audience in the studio by channeling Ted Hastings and remarking: "Mother of God" and noting to one of the panelists on the show that they were "way out of line, fella".

Making a joke about the so-called Irish sea border, Mr Dunbar also responded to a joke referencing the Titanic by responding: "As they say in Belfast, she was alright when she left here”.

Fans online were quick to praise his performance after the show.

Elaine said: “Adrian Dunbar storming it. Love the man.”

While another user wrote on Twitter: “Can Adrian Dunbar present frequently?! He's been very good!”

The comedy show, which famously has a different guest presenting each week, led to one viewer suggesting he should be "the permanent host".