Fans tell Eamonn Holmes ‘get well soon’ after he reveals Covid diagnosis

Fans and well-wishers have sent their good wishes to Eamonn Holmes and told him to “get well soon” after he revealed he had Covid.

Radio presenter Stephen Nolan was one of the first to express his sympathy: “Get well soon,” he told Eamonn.

It’s after the television presenter (61) offered his apologies for missing "professional and personal events" after getting Covid-19.

Eamonn revealed on Twitter that he is "coping with the symptoms and effects well".

He tweeted: "Covid finally caught me. Thankfully I'm double jabbed.

"More than halfway through my isolation and coping with the symptoms and effects well.

"Unfortunately I’m going to be a no show for some professional and personal events.

"Just want to let everyone know why and offer my apologies,” he said.

One fan replied to his tweet: “Hopefully you will be fine. I am double jabbed but ended up in hospital with covid complications . It effects everyone differently despite the vaccine.”

Another fan said: “Get well soon Eamonn, I had it August - finally feeling my old self, rest up.” while another said: “Hope you feel better soon.”

Eamonn, who has been a co-host on This Morning alongside his wife Ruth Langsford since 2006, has been hit with ill-health in recent months.

The presenter shared that he had dislodged two discs in his back which impinged on his sciatic nerve and affected the mobility of his right leg.

On the red carpet at the National Television Awards in September, he said he was "ploughing on" with his work and family life despite a back injury.

He said recovery had been "slow" and "very painful" but added: "Still ploughing on, still doing all that."