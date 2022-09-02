Feargal Sharkey: ‘I possibly learned a bad lesson as a 10-year-old... do not ever be afraid of authority. And do not ever be afraid to fight an injustice’
The former punk rocker now targets water company failures – inside and outside the Establishment
Stuart Bailie
Feargal Sharkey has a lasting memory of the People’s Democracy march in January 1969. It was a four-day journey from Belfast to Derry, calling for civil rights reform. Feargal was on a stretch of the walk with his parents, Jim and Sibéal.