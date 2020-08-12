Fights, fall outs and announcing her pregnancy at Princess Eugenie's wedding - 13 things we learn about Meghan and Harry in royal tell-all book

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace after the announcement of their engagement (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Royal biographies are ten-a-penny these days, but the latest release has been particularly hotly anticipated. It is Finding Freedom, published this week and written by journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, who aim to provide "the definitive story of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex", or Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to the rest of us.