007 meets 007... Ulster Aviation Society left shaken and stirred after Pierce Brosnan visit

Bond actor poses for photo with F4 Phantom with spy’s famous codename

Plane sailing: Pierce Brosnan during his visit to the Ulster Aviation Society

The Ulster Aviation Society has said it is “amazed” after 007 himself, Pierce Brosnan, posed with one of its aptly named aircraft.

Taking to social media, the society posted a photograph of the actor pointing at a jet with the code ‘007’ painted on the side.

“Pierce isn’t just an actor, he’s internationally famous and so well known. To have him drop in and spend some time with us was out of this world,” said Ray Burrows, the chairman of the group, when asked about how he felt about the James Bond actor’s visit.

Brosnan has been spotted all over Northern Ireland in recent weeks as he’s here filming his latest movie, The Last Rifleman.

It sees him playing Second World War veteran Artie Crawford, who is living in a care home in Northern Ireland and who wishes to travel to France to pay his respects to his late friend.

The actor has been snapped walking in the sunshine in Co Down and enjoying dinner at Deanes’ Love Fish in Belfast, as well as mingling with Caitriona Balfe, star of Sir Kenneth Branagh’s Oscar-winning film Belfast during a discussion in The Lyric Theatre in the city centre.

But chairman Ray remained tight-lipped over whether the James Bond star’s photograph with the Ulster Aviation Society had a connection to the film’s production.

“Let’s just say, we may have been part of the filming process,” he said.

He did confirm Brosnan posed with an F-4 Phantom .

Ray said it was common for a code to be painted on the side, with the one in their collection marked with the actor’s most famous role’s codename, ‘007.’

“He was amazed (when he saw the code on the plane),” said Ray.

“Whenever I suggested to him maybe doing a funny pose pointing at it for a photograph, he initially said he wasn’t going to.

"But the next time he appeared in our hangar he just said, ‘Let’s go and get this done’ and without any prompting, he just posed with it. He was completely up for it.”

“Pierce is an absolute gentleman, he was talking to us like he’s known us for years.

"He just put everyone at ease, and there are no airs and graces about the man.”

Ray admitted: “It’s never happened to us before, to have a star visit us.”

Ray said Brosnan showed a keen interest in the aviation society’s work and was amazed their work was all voluntary.

He also added that the Irish actor shared his fondness for Northern Ireland with him and even signed the society’s guest book.

“Pierce said he’s been loving it and would love to come back,” he said.

The Last Rifleman, which has being produced in part with funding from Northern Ireland Screen, is still filming and is expected to be released sometime next year.