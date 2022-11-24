10 actors who almost didn’t accept their famous roles

There’s lots of things that go into making a great movie but some films just wouldn’t be the same if it weren’t for the great actors that star in them.Here are 10 stars that almost didn’t play their famous roles.

Daniel Radcliffe — The Harry Potter francise

Originally, Radcliffe’s mother and father, who is originally from Banbridge, Co Down, wouldn’t let him audition for the role.

The films were supposed to be filmed in America, which they thought was too far away for a child. But when the production team change the filming location to England, they allowed him to audition.

Whoppi Goldberg — Sister Act

Goldberg told EW in 2017 that she wasn’t the first choice for the lead.

“It was originally for Bette Midler,” the actress said. “So it was written for somebody who could sing.”

Jamie Dornan — 50 Shades of Grey

Dornan’s role as Christian Grey was originally given to Charlie Hunnam. But when Hunnam pulled out at the last minute due to scheduling conflicts, Dornan was the next star in line.

Audrey Hepburn —Breakfast at Tiffany’s

The author of the novel Breakfast at Tiffany’s wanted Marilyn Monroe to play the part of Holly Golightly, but to his dismay, Paramount cast Audrey Hepburn.

Hepburn herself was reluctant to take the role but later admitted that it was the film’s director, Blake Edwards, who convinced her to take on the part.

Alan Rickman — Die Hard

Die Hard was Rickman’s first movie role. He started his career on the stage and was hesitant to move into the film industry when he was offered the role. But the script changed his mind and he accepted the part.

Jennifer Lawrence — The Hunger Games

Lawrence loved the The Hunger Games novels but didn’t want to star in the film adaption.

”I was like, ‘Oh, great. Another great book about to be ruined by a film franchise’. I was so against it’,” she told Cosmopolitan in 2012.

However, she changed her mind after meeting the film’s director, Gary Ross and realised they both had similar ideas on how to bring the novel to life.

Tom Hanks — Big

Due to scheduling issues, Tom Hanks nearly didn’t play the role of the 13-year-old boy in the 30-year-old man’s body. He was the producers’ first choice but he was unavailable.

They then reached out to Kevin Costner, Warren Beatty, Albert Brooks, Dennis Quaid, and Robert De Niro, but the studio decided to wait until Hanks was available.

Will Smith — Men in Black

Smith said it took some convincing to get him to do Men in Black.

“I had done ‘Independence Day’ the year before, so I was like ‘Eh, I’m not doing another alien movie, I don’t want to be the alien movie guy’,” the actor said. “So I turned down Men in Black.”

But Steven Spielberg convinced him to reconsider.

Anne Hathaway — The Devil Wears Prada

Hathaway’s role was originally offered to Rachel McAdams but she turned it down three times.

“The studio was determined to have her, and she was determined not to do it,” director, David Frankel said.

The part went to Hathaway after she made her case to studio executives.

Morgan Freeman — Shawshank Redemption

Freeman nearly turned down the role of Red because he read the Stephen King’s Shawshank Redemption and found out the character was Irish.

He told Yahoo Entertainment in 2014. “I was like, ‘I can’t play an Irishman!’”

But the production team made it clear that his character wouldn’t have to be Irish in the film and Freeman took the part.