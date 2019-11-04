10 things to do this week in Northern Ireland - Game of Thrones feast to Marvel Universe LIVE!

Here's our pick of the most exciting things taking place this week across Northern Ireland (November 4-9).

1. The Hillside game evening

Hillsborough, November 7

Join The Hillside for a five-course gourmet meal focusing on local Co Down game. The Hillside chefs work with Hillsborough’s local gamekeeper to source the best game produce from wild duck to rabbits and venison. A bespoke menu will be created and paired with fine wines, and a Copeland gin reception will welcome guests on the evening.

2. Winter cookery demonstration by Ian Orr

Londonderry, November 9

In celebration of Taste the Island, join the talented chef patron Ian Orr for a winter cookery demonstration. Ian will share tips for preparing amazing meals at home, and the demonstration will be followed by a delicious three-course meal.

3. Fire feast ultimate Game of Thrones tour

Ballymena, November 7 – 14

This Game of Thrones themed tour will include a full day fire and feast experience visiting several filming locations, with themed food and drink tastings, outdoor cooking, plus carving and spear throwing.

The tour will also include a visit to the Game of Thrones doors carved from fallen trees of the Dark Hedges. This tour includes a two night stay at the four star Galgorm Spa and Golf Resort, a full Irish breakfast and use of the thermal spa.

4. RUA Saturday tours 2019

Belfast, November 9

The RUA’s Annual Exhibition takes place at the award-winning Ulster Museum.

Guided tours of this year's Royal Ulster Academy exhibition led by experts in contemporary art and as well as exhibiting Academicians. These tours last approximately 40 minutes and offer audiences new insights into the 389 works in this year’s exhibition.

5. An evening of music and dance

Belfast, November 8 – 9

Enjoy an evening of music and dance as Birmingham Royal Ballet’s world-class orchestra showcases the Royal Ballet Sinfonia, under the baton of Northern Ireland’s own Paul Murphy.

Alongside the company’s internationally-acclaimed dancers will be Belfast-born Melissa Hamilton, the rising star of the sister company The Royal Ballet.

6. World Wars coach tour

Bangor, November 9

On this tour you will have the opportunity to visit three key sites: North Down Museum, Grey Point Fort and the Somme Museum, along with other sites that link to momentous events including the Battle of the Somme and D-Day. A knowledgeable guide will entertain you with some interesting facts that might surprise you.

7. Loughbrickland point-to-point

Banbridge, November 9

Loughbrickland point-to-point is the perfect day out for all the family. Unlike most racecourses, spectators can stand beside one of the fences and get close to the winning post for a bird’s-eye view of the thrilling action.

The track is also the perfect location for a picnic where you can enjoy the action whilst entertaining friends and family.

8. Boat fishing competition

Portrush, November 2– December 7

Portrush Yacht Club is proud to host the 2019 Boat Fishing Competition series in conjunction with Causeway Lass. In addition, a raffle will also take place on the day and all prizes will be awarded in Portrush Yacht Club after the event.

9. Marvel Universe LIVE!

November 8 - 10

Marvel Universe LIVE

Marvel Universe LIVE! returns with an all-new live-action arena experience. Over 25 of your favorite Marvel superheroes and villains come to life in this action-packed, legendary battle to defend the universe from evil.

10. A conversation with NASA scientist Dr Sarah Noble

Belfast, November 6

NASA scientist Dr Sarah Noble will present on lunar geology in the past, present and future at W5. This is followed by a conversation moderated by journalist Sarah Travers, highlighting what we have learned about the moon from the Apollo programme and more recent missions, what the future plans are for lunar exploration and what we want to learn when we do go back.