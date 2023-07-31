20 things to do indoors as our wet weather continues – from exhibits to arts and crafts

Undated film still from Barbie. Pictured: Emma Mackey as Barbie, Simu Liu as Ken, Margot Robbie as Barbie, Ryan Gosling as Ken and Kingsley Ben-Adir as Ken. See PA Feature SHOWBIZ Film Reviews. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature SHOWBIZ Film Reviews. PA Photo. Picture credit should read: Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved. NOTE TO EDITORS: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature SHOWBIZ Film Reviews.

As Northern Ireland’s wet summer weather continues – we look at some of the best indoor activities to keep everyone entertained.

1. Barbenheimer

It’s the cinema battle of the decade.

Barbie and Oppenheimer have been battling it out for number one spot at the box office.

Visit your local cinema and check out one or both of 2023’s hottest films.

2. Dragons at W5

You’ve seen them in movies.

You’ve heard the rumours of their existence.

Now, you can see these mythical creatures come to life through animatronics at this free event at W5.

This exhibition continues until the end of August.

W5 DRAGONS

3. Peace Heroines exhibition

Starting Tuesday August 1 and continuing until October, this free exhibition from 2 Royal Avenue displays the voices of 30 different women from across the history of Northern Ireland, including Hilary Clinton, Pat Hume and Linda Ervine MBE.

4. Exploring the hieroglyphics

Give the historian in your family the chance to explore the role of hieroglyphics at this free event in Lisburn Museum.

You can also find out about Lisburn’s connection to Tutankhamun’s tomb.

This event is on Monday to Saturday’s from now until October.

5. George Best House Tour

See where it all began for the Belfast boy turned Manchester United legend in a tour of his childhood home.

Stay overnight here with the football fan in your life in this attraction full of memorabilia.

Book via the website or via email on bookings@georgebesthouse.com.

6. One Saturday Before the War

Sticking with football, this play about Glentoran’s triumph in the 1914 Vienna Cup is one to watch.

Back for a second time after a sell-out run last year, come see the journey from shipyard workers to local heroes for these Glentoran legends. The play will continue its run at the Sanctuary Theatre on August 12.

7. Classic films at The Avenue

If you don’t fancy Barbie vs Oppenheimer, take in some of cinema’s classic movies, rerunning for the summer in The Avenue.

Movies on offer include Fight Club, Pretty Women and a collection of Disney classics.

Fight Club is running until Thursday August 3, when it will be replaced with Pretty Women. Disney classics are showing throughout the week.

Inside The Avenue Cinema at CastleCourt in Belfast

8. Toilet roll tube fishes

Make your own fish with everyday household items.

Take a holder for a toilet roll and start by painting it.

Glue the top and bottom one side together.

Cut a small tail out of paper and glue it to the cardboard.

Decorate it how you like. Add eyes, scales and a mouth.

9. Oh Yeah Music Centre exhibition

See the history of Northern Ireland’s musical heritage.

This free event, running Monday’s to Saturday’s, will show off the history of stars from Gary Lightbody to The Undertones.

As part of the event, memorabilia will be displayed, such as the Fender guitar used to write Snow Patrol’s Run.

10. Shrek Junior

Belfast School of Performing Arts will be performing Shrek Junior.

This romance and twisted fairy tale will be shown in Belfast’s Stranmillis Theatre from August 4-6.

11. Cocktail masterclasses at Filthys

Filthy McNasty’s will play host to cocktail making sessions, starting this week.

At £25 per person, this is ideal for birthday parties and celebrations for parties of four or more.

This event runs from 5-8pm every day, excluding Fridays.

12. Belfast by the Glass

This tour allows you to take in the history of the city through alcohol.

Six drinks, six chapters and six stories will be told.

Tours go ahead every Friday and Saturday.

13. Bublé Big Band by candlelight

This Michael Bublé tribute band will be heading to the Ulster Hall on Saturday (August 5th). Joined by a full Big Band by candlelight, this is one event Bublé fans will not want to miss.

Tickets can be purchased from the Waterfront website.

14. After The Credits

Come join this film discussion group on Tuesday August 1 at Queen’s Film Theatre. Show your love or hate for the Barbie vs. Oppenheimer debate by joining this free discussion group on Tuesday night at 7.30pm.

15. Arts and Craft Cans at The Reporter Bar

Come to this crafting event and get your creativity and the drinks flowing by showing off your fantastic arts and crafts head. This runs from 8-10pm every Monday night and is free entry.

16. Pathways

Opening this Thursday, August 3 and continuing until the middle of next month, this free event will display some of the best of local contemporary craft.

This is hosted at Craft NI’s gallery on Royal Avenue.

17. Techno Sparks Summer Camp

11-14 year olds will love this new event at W5.

Let their creativity get flowing with a host of educational workshops, from rocket building to film making.

The events run from today July 31 until August 11.

Tickets are limited for most events.

W5- Techno Sparks Summer Camp (Credit W5)

18. ‘Exodus’ by Terry Bradley

This free entry event at Andrews Gallery at Titanic, Belfast shows off artwork by Terry Bradley.

The exhibition is open from 9am to 7pm every day this month.

His work represents the hard working, ship builders, called The Dockers.

19. Autism-friendly Play Sessions at High Rise

Parents of children with autism should take their children to climb the climbing wall at High Rise Indoor Adventure Centre, Lisburn.

The sessions start this Thursday August 3 at 10am until the end of the month.

20. Louise Wallace: Midnight Feast

Come down to The MAC theatre to see this art exhibition by Louise Wallace. Wallace’s work uses palette’s of colours to create images drawing on abstraction and surrealism.

Louise’s exhibition will be on Tuesdays to Sundays from 11am-5pm and will run until the 13th August.