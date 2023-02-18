2023 BAFTAs: NI director feels like short film An Irish Goodbye ‘has already won’

Ross White says the whole cast are so excited to attend prestigious awards ceremony

James Martin and Seamus O’Hara in 'An Irish Goodbye' which is up for a BAFTA on Sunday

A Northern Irish film director has said he feels as if his film “has already won” as he prepares to head to compete at this Sunday’s BAFTAs.

Ross White is the co-director and co-writer of the short film ‘An Irish Goodbye’ which is up for Best British Short Film at the ceremony.

Earlier this month it was also nominated for an Oscar.

The film follows two estranged brothers, one with Down’s Syndrome, as they set off to fulfil their mother’s bucket list.

Speaking from an airport in London after just returning from chatting with Tom Cruise and Steven Spielberg at the Oscars nominees lunch in LA, Ross said he’s “buzzing” for Sunday’s awards.

“We are absolutely buzzing, the whole team, cast, crew and our family are all coming out for it. No matter what happens, we’re seeing it as a big celebration for the film,” he said.

“We’re looking at it as if we’ve already won.”

Ross said this year’s ceremony is a “pretty good year” for the Irish, following a slew of nominations for the country’s work.

Film director Ross White

Apart from his own film, he’s revealed he’s rooting for fellow Irish nominee ‘A Quiet Girl’ which is nominated for Best Film Not in the English Language and Best Adapted Screenplay.

“We’re chuffed to be a small part of that, we’ve always had a tradition of storytellers, we’ve always had poetry and theatre and we’re now seeing it more with film. But we’ve got great custodians like Northern Ireland Screen, so we’re well looked after.”

Earlier this week Ross attended the Oscar Nominees Luncheon and describes a “surreal” moment speaking to star Tom Cruise and getting a photograph with director Steven Spielberg.

“It was a lunch to be remembered, having Tom Cruise say it was great for us to be there and to ‘soak it up’, it was a really lovely day.”

‘An Irish Goodbye’ joins an Irish-dominated BAFTAs, with films such as comedy drama The Banshees of Inisherin which has 10 nominations, including Best Film.

Read more An Irish Goodbye actor reveals Hollywood stars he wants to meet at the Oscars

Due to the wealth of Irish nominees, there is now speculation the British may see themselves shut out of the British Academy Awards altogether.

Leading the Irish nominees is Banshees’ lead Colin Farrell, who is up for Best Actor, joining actor Daryl McCormack from Good Luck to You, Leo Grande as well as Paul Mescal who is up for his role as a young father struggling with depression in Aftersun.

Farrell’s male Banshees co-stars, Brendan Gleeson and Barry Keoghan, are competing against one another for Best Supporting Actor while their female co-star Kerry Condon is up for Best Supporting Actress.

The film is set against the backdrop of the 1920s Irish Civil War and follows the fall-out between two best friends on a remote (fictional) Irish island. Its director Martin McDonagh, who was born to Irish parents, is up for Best Director as well as Best Screenplay.

The Banshees of Inisherin recently raised eyebrows when the film, which is produced and directed by an Irishman, with an all-Irish cast and set in Ireland —was nominated for Outstanding British Film.

The film however was entitled to be nominated in the category due to its UK-based production company.

The 76th BAFTA Awards airs on Sunday at 7pm on BBC One