70 years on, no Scrooge film can hold a candle to Belfast director’s classic

‘Definitive’ 1951 take on Dickens tale marks its anniversary

It’s been hailed as the “definitive” screen version of Dickens’ much-loved Christmas classic and the adaptation the author would have been most proud of.

Exactly 70 years ago Scrooge, starring Alastair Sim as the miserly antihero, was released.

It has gone on to become a festive favourite, often popping up in polls of the 10 best ever Christmas flicks.

In the United States, where it is considered a holiday season must-see, the film was released under its original name, A Christmas Carol.

But a lesser-known fact about the 1951 tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and his ghostly, nocturnal visitations is that the man behind the movie came from Belfast.

Scrooge was produced and directed by Brian Desmond Hurst, who, with more than 30 movies to his name, was Ireland’s most prolific director of the 20th century.

His big screen adaptation of Dickens’ A Christmas Carol remains his best-known work, although he also directed Tom Brown’s Schooldays in the same year; Theirs Is The Glory; Dangerous Moonlight, and On The Night Of The Fire, an early example of British film noir.

Hurst was born in Ribble Street in 1895. He fought at Gallipoli in 1915, where most of his battalion was wiped out in one day. He later studied art in Canada, Paris and New York before relocating to LA and befriending legendary director John Ford, who was to become his mentor.

Allan Esler Smith, a great grand-nephew of Hurst’s, is the manager of his estate.

And he said his wish was to see him honoured with a permanent memorial or exhibition in his native city.

“I’m not a film critic but plenty who are say that Hurst’s version of Scrooge was the best one,” he said.

“For me, it represents Brian at his peak in filmmaking.

“He learned the art under John Ford, then returned to the UK to hone that talent.

“There was a darker, brooding side to his skill and that dark element is evident in Scrooge.

“It’s such a compelling movie and Alastair Sim as Ebenezer Scrooge gives the performance of his life.

“Despite his large body of work, though, Hurst is something of a forgotten son of Northern Ireland’s.

“We have a great tradition here of not cherishing or recognising some of our greatest achievers.

“Top of my wish-list for Christmas would be an exhibition of some kind that honours Hurst.

“It would be lovely to have a vast archive of his work on display so people could see it through artwork, film stills and scripts.”

When the movie was released in the US it wasn’t as successful at the box office as it was in the UK.

But over time it “matured like a fine wine”, according to Smith, and became a television scheduling staple in many homes at Christmas.

Leading American film critic Leonard Maltin said Hurst’s Scrooge was his favourite version, and that the “stars aligned” when the Belfast man began working on the project. At the time of its release, The Washington Post film critic wrote: “This may not be A Christmas Carol of recent tradition, but I’ve an idea it’s the way Dickens would have wanted it. It’s the way he wrote it.”

Prominent UK film critic Mark Kermode said of Scrooge: “Hurst always wanted Sim to play Scrooge, and his judgment was spot-on.

“Sim delivers the definitive screen rendition of Dickens’ antihero in a film that isn’t afraid of its source material’s darker details.”

Smith said he believed the film still entertains and resonates for many reasons — its atmospheric, black and white cinematography, Sim’s performance, the strong support cast and its timely message.

“Scrooge is really about giving your life a restart, and I think at the moment that’s very relevant,” he added.

“My great grand-uncle suffered a lot in his life. He lost his mum when he was just three and his dad when he was 16.

“He joined the Army and most of his comrades were wiped out at Gallipoli.

“But then his luck changed, and through meeting John Ford he turned his life around.

“Like Scrooge, he had his reset moment too.

“In these Covid times, I think that is a message we can all relate to.

“We’ve all had to reset over the last year.”