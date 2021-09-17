A film fit for a king – Belfast man’s war movie remains a classic 75 years after release

Hurst and war veterans on the film set of Theirs is the Glory one year on from the actual Battle of Arnhem.

It was the first film made about the Battle of Arnhem, starred veterans of the Second World War operation and was so eagerly anticipated at the time that King George VI commanded his own private screening at Balmoral Castle.

Seventy-five years on from its premiere, Belfast man Brian Desmond Hurst’s docudrama Theirs is the Glory remains a wartime classic and is still considered by some critics as one of the best war movies ever made.

The film, directed by Hurst, was shot on the actual battlefield and focused solely on the British forces and their fights at Oosterbeek and Arnhem in September 1944, as part of the unsuccessful allied Operation Market Garden.

Hurst, who died in 1986, was a veteran of the First World War, having survived Gallipoli, where he had served with the Royal Irish Rifles .

Theirs is the Glory was trail-blazing in that its cast had been participants in the battle. Weaving original footage from the battle with re-enactments shot on location at Oosterbeek and Arnhem, the film, written by Louis Golding and Terence Young, was shot exactly a year after the battle had ravaged Dutch streets.

The film was the biggest grossing war drama for nearly a decade. It premiered at the Gaumont Theatre in London on September 17, 1946, with the then Prime Minister, Clement Attlee, in attendance. There were simultaneous premieres in Ottawa and Arnhem.

Against All Odds magazine later compared Theirs is the Glory with the 1977 epic war movie A Bridge Too Far, which was also about the failed Operation Market Garden. Directed by Richard Attenborough, the film had a star-studded cast, including Dirk Bogarde, Gene Hackman, Anthony Hopkins, Robert Redford and Ryan O’Neal. The magazine said that while A Bridge Too Far was a ‘slow-moving epic, well worth a viewing with some authentic scenes’, Theirs is the Glory was ‘the only feature film that accurately portrays the events at Oosterbeek in atmospheric and chronological terms, despite its jerky portrayal of events’.

Hurst said of the movie: “The film is my favourite because of the wonderful experience of working with soldiers, and because it is a true documentary reconstruction of the event.

“I say without modesty it is one of the best war films ever made."

Seasoned movie critic Mike Catto described Theirs is the Glory as ‘extraordinary’ and ‘deeply humane’.

“Hurst used the real people and the real locations and shot it exactly one year on from the battle when there were still unexploded bombs lying around,” said Catto.

“It influenced all the British post-war films in that it they strived for authenticity and many had that semi-documentary touch used by Hurst.

“Seventy-five years on, it’s still up there with the best British war films ever made because it was about people, not propaganda.”