A love for the little grey cells… how Poirot is continuing to captivate

A century after his first literary appearance, for Aine Toner, Agatha Christie's famous detective is every bit as important today

An often portly, pernickety and punctilious gentleman is not someone I'd swipe right for on Tinder, if I was on it. But it's someone for whom I have a deep affection, an affection that has lasted close to 30 years. So what if he's a figment of Agatha Christie's devilishly delectable imagination?