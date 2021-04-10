A love for the little grey cells… how Poirot is continuing to captivate

A century after his first literary appearance, for Aine Toner, Agatha Christie's famous detective is every bit as important today

Legendary: David Suchet as the famous Belgian detective, Hercule Poirot

Aine Toner

An often portly, pernickety and punctilious gentleman is not someone I'd swipe right for on Tinder, if I was on it. But it's someone for whom I have a deep affection, an affection that has lasted close to 30 years. So what if he's a figment of Agatha Christie's devilishly delectable imagination?