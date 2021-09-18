A movie kind of love: Alex Kane on TV channel Talking Pictures, created in a shed and taking on entertainment giants

Alex Kane’s abiding affection for the silver screen brought him to Talking Pictures, a family-operated business that’s become a lockdown success

High Noon has a lot to answer for. I first saw it on a Sunday afternoon with an elderly aunt who had just finished her lunchtime gin and switched on the television. Within minutes she was sleeping and snoring, while I was rooting for Gary Cooper and half falling in love with Grace Kelly (I was about 12 at the time).