Abbi Jacobson: ‘For a lot of queer people the first person they fall for changes the course of their life’

You did this!” Abbi Jacobson exclaims, in near disbelief that I went there. “You know me inside and out.” I’ve just reminded her of what she previously dubbed her most embarrassing on-set moment. It involved nearly 35 failed attempts at throwing a bathroom key at a shamefully close target while filming 2018 family drama 6 Balloons, opposite Dave Franco. What’s most surprising about her giggles, is that the actor, comedian, writer, illustrator, and producer – who famously wielded sizeable dildos on screen in her breakthrough comedy series Broad City – was humbled by a simple set of keys. “Those f***ing keys, man,” she recalls, laughing. “That was a terrible day.”