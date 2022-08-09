Abbi Jacobson: ‘For a lot of queer people the first person they fall for changes the course of their life’

Abbi Jacobson attends Cinespia's screening of 'A League of Their Own' held at Hollywood Forever last week. (Photo by Kelly Lee Barrett/Getty Images)

You did this!” Abbi Jacobson exclaims, in near disbelief that I went there. “You know me inside and out.” I’ve just reminded her of what she previously dubbed her most embarrassing on-set moment. It involved nearly 35 failed attempts at throwing a bathroom key at a shamefully close target while filming 2018 family drama 6 Balloons, opposite Dave Franco. What’s most surprising about her giggles, is that the actor, comedian, writer, illustrator, and producer – who famously wielded sizeable dildos on screen in her breakthrough comedy series Broad City – was humbled by a simple set of keys. “Those f***ing keys, man,” she recalls, laughing. “That was a terrible day.”